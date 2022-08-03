Das Instrument B3N GB0005790059 MENZIES PLC -JOHN- LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.08.2022

The instrument B3N GB0005790059 MENZIES PLC -JOHN- LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2022



Das Instrument 4Z7 SE0008321202 IRRAS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.08.2022

The instrument 4Z7 SE0008321202 IRRAS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2022



Das Instrument 2IW AU000000NEW2 NEW ENERGY SOLAR LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.08.2022

The instrument 2IW AU000000NEW2 NEW ENERGY SOLAR LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2022



Das Instrument BFD2 CA9599073041 WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RES. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.08.2022

The instrument BFD2 CA9599073041 WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RES. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2022



Das Instrument WMR AU000000DLC0 DELECTA LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.08.2022

The instrument WMR AU000000DLC0 DELECTA LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2022

