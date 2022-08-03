Researchers in Russia have developed a new sodium-vanadium phosphate fluoride powder. It has a particular crystal structure that provides superior energy storage capacity in the battery cathode.Sodium-ion batteries continue to edge toward commercialization as a viable alternative to lithium-ion technology. And researchers from Russia's Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) and Lomonosov Moscow State University have developed a new cathode material that promises higher energy storage capacity in sodium-ion batteries. They developed a powder of sodium-vanadium phosphate fluoride ...

