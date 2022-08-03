Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology becomes a Qualified Security Assessor Company with the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council in EMEA

LONDON, Aug. 03, 2022(NASDAQ:RXT), the leader in end-to-end multicloud solutions, today announced it has achieved Qualified Security Assessor Company (QSAC) status for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) across EMEA (referred to as Europe and CEMEA by the PCI SSC).

The registration is part of the globally accepted Payment Card Industry Data Security Standardof credit, debit card transactions to protect cardholders against misuse of their payment card information.

Obtaining QSAC status means that Rackspace Technology can now offer several services to merchants ensuring their payments and processing of card data is managed securely. Services include but are not limited to:

  • Annual Reports on Compliance (RoCs) to customers who stores, processes, or transmits more than 6 million Visa and Mastercard payments per annum or more than 300,000 for service providers.
  • Scope review and any possible de-scoping options
  • Gap analysis
  • Self-Assessment Questionnaire assistance and guidance
  • Staff awareness workshops
  • Documentation review and provision of templates
  • Approved Scanner Vendor
  • Penetration testing and code reviews
  • Multi Factor Authentication solutions
  • File Integrity Monitoring solutions

Jeff Bennison, Director of Security Consulting, Professional Services EMEA at Rackspace Technology, said: "Obtaining the Qualified Security Assessor Company status for the Payment Card Industry is a rigorous assessment that we're very proud to have achieved.

"We can now support customers with any payment security needs as well as provide training and scope identification to enable them to understand the fuller picture of their business' requirements.

"With Rackspace Technology as a merchant's or service provider QSAC, customers throughout EMEA will benefit from our agility as moving at pace is paramount in the fight against nefarious attacks and security concerns."

For more information on Rackspace Technology's Professional Services click hereand for Security click here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technologyis the leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. With capabilities to design, build, and operate its clients' cloud environments on all major technology platforms, regardless of technology stack or deployment model. It partners with its customers at every stage of their "journey to the cloud," enabling them to modernise applications, create new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Devika Mistry
EMEA Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
Devika.mistry@rackspace.co.uk


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
