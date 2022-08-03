Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JCY1 ISIN: DE000A0JCY11 Ticker-Symbol: M0Y 
Xetra
03.08.22
10:29 Uhr
35,200 Euro
+0,150
+0,43 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MYNARIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYNARIC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,05035,50010:45
35,05035,50010:42
ACCESSWIRE
03.08.2022 | 09:08
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mynaric AG: Mynaric Announces Participation in Upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference and Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0Y) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of August. The presentations will be in a fireside chat format and webcast for the public. Interested parties can find further information regarding the webcast of these events on Mynaric's Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

Jefferies Industrials Conference

  • August 9, 2022
  • 10:30 a.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. CET
  • Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

  • August 11, 2022
  • 9:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 p.m. CET
  • Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

SOURCE: Mynaric AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710684/Mynaric-Announces-Participation-in-Upcoming-Jefferies-Industrials-Conference-and-Canaccord-Genuity-42nd-Annual-Growth-Conference

MYNARIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.