Swiss panel manufacturer Meyer Burger wanted to increase the annual capacity of its production lines this year, but the ramp-up has been delayed due to ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains.From pv magazine Germany Meyer Burger has adjusted its production plans for the current and the coming year. It is now assuming a production volume of between 320 MW and 370 MW for its heterojunction solar modules. It initially aimed to produce 500 MW of high-performance modules at its module plant in Freiberg, Germany. In the first half of 2022, 108 MW of solar modules rolled off the assembly line. A ...

