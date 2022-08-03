Argentinian state-owned power company Jemse built the country's largest PV facility between 2017 and 2020 under the RenovAr program for large-scale renewables. Thus far, the 300 MW project has produced more than one million MWh of clean electricity and is now on the verge of being expanded to 500 MW, with the addition of 30 MW/100 MWh of storage. pv magazine recently spoke with Willy Hoerth, the president of Jemse's Cauchari Solari unit, and its project director, Guillermo Giralt. The 300 MW asset was financed with funds from Export-Import Bank of China, and a $210 million bond issued by the ...

