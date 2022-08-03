Flair Airlines Adds Affordable Non-Stop Sun Service Between Toronto and Cancun, Moves Los Angeles Service to LAX

Twice weekly service from Toronto to Cancun begins November 3, beginning at $109 CAD

Service from Edmonton and Vancouver changes to Los Angeles (LAX) from Hollywood-Burbank (BUR) on October 31

Added frequencies between Vancouver and Puerto Vallarta (4x weekly) and between Vancouver and Los Cabos (3x weekly)

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, is adding another exciting route to its Mexico network with service to Cancun from Toronto. Twice weekly service will connect Torontonians to Cancun, non-stop. There will also be additional frequencies added on several Mexico routes. Flair is also moving its Los Angeles operations from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), effective October 31.

"We're delighted to add an additional route to our network in Mexico. We know that Canadians will be looking to beat the winter blues by escaping to the sandy beaches of Cancun, and we've added additional service to the airport to allow people to chase the sun affordably," said Stephen Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Flair Airlines. "As we continue our growth in the Mexican market, we look forward to increasing frequencies on our routes and adding new destinations. We can't wait to be a part of your next sunny vacation."

Toronto to Cancun is now one of eight Mexican routes, joining service to Cancun from Kitchener-Waterloo and Ottawa. Travellers can also fly to Los Cabos from Abbotsford, Edmonton, and Vancouver (with increased frequency from 2x weekly to 3x weekly), as well as the newly added Puerto Vallarta routes from Edmonton and Vancouver this fall which will be increased from 1x weekly to 4x weekly.

Other changes for the winter include Flair's move from Hollywood-Burbank to LAX. The airport is close to LA attractions such as Venice Beach, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills. Service to Los Angeles begins on October 31 from Edmonton (3x weekly) and November 1 from Vancouver (4x weekly).

"We are thrilled to have secured gate availability at LAX's spectacular new Tom Bradley International Terminal," said Jones. "We are confident that our LAX service will resonate well with our customers and are looking forward to growing our capacity in the market starting this winter."

One-way fares to Cancun from Toronto, including taxes and fees, begin at $109 CAD. One-way fares to Los Angeles, including taxes and fees, begin at $99 CAD from both Edmonton and Vancouver. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All flights are now available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

