- (PLX AI) - DiaSorin half year adjusted EBITDA EUR 269 million.
- • half year EBIT EUR 197 million
- • half year net income EUR 141 million
- • H1 revenue EUR 685 million
- • Upwards revision of guidance on both revenues and profitability, mainly due to an upturn in sales of COVID tests
- • FY revenue growth outlook approx. +2% compared to 2021, of which COVID-related revenues amounting to approx. € 200 million and ex-COVID revenues increasing by approx. 24%
- • FY adjusted EBITDA margin outlook equal to approx. 38%
DIASORIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de