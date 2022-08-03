Enjoy A Safe and Smooth Trip with Yadea This Summer

MUNICH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer season has officially arrived, and getting outside is a great way to refresh the mind, body, and soul. Yadea, a leading player in the electric scooter industry, aims to help provide a safe and enjoyable riding experience with its intelligent two-wheelers during these warmer months, as tourists and outdoor enthusiasts alike are readying themselves for summer vacations and trips.

"We are aware that the public is now keen to get back on the road and travel again, and safety has always been our priority," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea. "Our mobility solutions can play a key role as facilitators of such travel. With our products, we are providing our users with the highest-quality and safest tools available to help them to visit friends and family, return to work, and take trips in general."

Boasting innovative intelligent technology, Yadea ensures its vehicles run more stably with robust power. The use of intelligent algorithms allows for efficient power enhancement when combined with Yadea's self-developed mid-motor, built-in triple sensing technology, and sports car-class smart chip, which is delivering consistent performance and making them perfect for outdoor sports enthusiasts.

Battery technology is a hot topic among users of electric mobility solutions and has long been high on Yadea's list of priorities. The company's intelligent battery management system boasts nine levels of safety protections, including protection against overcurrent and overcharged.

Yadea's products use TTFAR carbon fiber 2.0 lithium (48V48Ah) as well as lead-acid for their various power cells. A sophisticated structural design and assembly process improvements internally allow the products to achieve a more balanced temperature control function.

The whole system is backed up with an explosion-proof valve as standard. Should thermal runaway on the battery core occur, any byproducts are discharged in a timely manner to prevent any disruption to the consumers' leisurely ride.

Yadea's products also boast a long service life. For example, the Yadea TTFAR graphene-3 generation battery can be charged up to 1,000 times in a single lifecycle, thanks to its use of groundbreaking graphene material. This lifespan is three times longer than normal batteries.

In terms of the structure, the two-wheelers are also designed and built with safety as a key priority, from the body and frame to the hydraulic braking system and crystal-clear lights. The display screen console that comes as standard also includes various smart safety features.

"We firmly believe that the biggest responsibility of an enterprise is its responsibility to its users," said Aska Zeng. With such philosophy, Yadea has also exerted great efforts to raise awareness of safety in every market in which it operates with major events and safety gear giveaways.

In the last two years, Yadea has held nearly 1,000 safety events across over 700 cities, with more than 50 million customers attended and over 800,000 safety helmets provided.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 90 countries, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

