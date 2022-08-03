WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of Meeting

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Extraordinary General Meeting - Voting Result

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 3 August 2022, the resolution put to shareholders was passed on a poll with the required majority. The resolution was considered and passed as an Ordinary Resolution.

The full text of the resolution is contained in the Notice of General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/

The final votes received in respect of the resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld* % of Issued Share Capital Voted ** To approve the proposed sale of E&I Consulting, as more particularly described in the Notice of General Meeting 536,369,999 99.97% 168,500 0.03% 536,538,499 43,960 77.55%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' the resolution.

** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, the resolution passed at today's General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary