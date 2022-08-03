Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
02.08.22
18:23 Uhr
74,45 Euro
+0,10
+0,13 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,1076,4013:57
76,1576,3513:57
PR Newswire
03.08.2022 | 12:52
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 Results

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the second quarter and half-year of 2022 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 07:00 CEST. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Aker ASA Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 webcast presentation:
Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST
Format: Live webcast
Language: English
Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220817_6

The Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-and-half-year-2022-results,c3609754

AKER ASA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.