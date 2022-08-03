Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 Results

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the second quarter and half-year of 2022 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 07:00 CEST. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Aker ASA Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 webcast presentation:

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST

Format: Live webcast

Language: English

Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220817_6

The Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

