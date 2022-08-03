San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Functional Health Network, a national network of specially trained, independent healthcare practitioners specializing in gastrointestinal wellness, today announced the availability of 6th Element, a new treatment program for addressing common digestive issues. Designed to go beyond traditional remedies, the multi-pronged gut healing protocol developed by Dr. Mansi Shah, BPharm, PharmD is based on a functional and nutritional approach to help sufferers find relief from gut and autoimmune disorders as well as chronic pain and inflammation.





Dr. Mansi Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of Functional Wellness Network

"Studies show that between 60% to 70% of us experience the symptoms of poor gut health which can include unexplainable stomach pain, intestinal distress, low energy, heartburn, skin irritations, headaches, and insomnia," Dr. Shah says. "Millions of people who are not looking or feeling their best are unaware of the enormous role digestive health plays in making them ill."

In explaining why gastrointestinal problems are so common and how the 6th Element program addresses them, Dr. Shah, a holistic nutritionist and certified functional and nutritional medicine practitioner licensed in the state of California, says poor eating habits are often the trigger which causes a domino effect. Nationally, almost twice as many women as men have gut health issues.

"Unfortunately, the typical American diet is high in saturated fat, sugar, and processed foods, which puts tremendous strain on the body's ability to process food efficiently and extract nutrients from what we eat," she states. "Research has definitively proved the 'brain-gut' connection which is why impaired gut function has wide ranging ramifications, including energy level, mental health, weight management, and even the appearance of skin and hair."

She adds that other factors which may result in gut health problems, often referred to as 'leaky gut syndrome', include drinking too much alcohol, having a sedentary lifestyle, stress, sleep deprivation, and a lack of hydration. Dr. Shah's interest in gut health began as a result of health issues she battled during her twenties.

"Despite my youth, I was constantly tired and had chronic stomach pain and numbness in my extremities," she recalls. "Physicians were puzzled and conventional medicine was unable to diagnose the source of my symptoms. As I became increasingly desperate, I decided to study nutrition and the sciences focused on how the human body functions."

During a nine-year journey to regain her health, Dr. Shah became a student of alternative and Eastern medicine, earning a variety of degrees, including Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) from Roseman University of Health Sciences, a Bachelor's Degree of Pharmaceutical Sciences at MIT World Peace University, and courses in alternative and complementary medical support at the American Academy of Functional Health.

"Based on my studies and after conferring with many of the leading researchers in gastrointestinal health, I applied the principles of functional and nutritional medicine to myself and radically altered my diet and lifestyle," she recalls. "My 6th Element program is the result, and is designed to restore gut health to optimal performance."

The intake process for participation in the 6th Element system begins by collecting patient information and a nutrition scan. While results vary, Dr. Shah says that taking decisive action on all fronts of diet and lifestyle, and if necessary, the use of a regimen of stem cell therapy, can bring about "transformative" changes within weeks.

"The 6th Element treatment starts with diet and ultimately touches on all aspects of the patient's lifestyle because that's what it takes to rebalance the gastrointestinal and immune systems', she says. "Intestinal health is essential for the proper functioning of our body, and that's exactly what the program targets, so it's no surprise that participants see results."



"Beyond poor diet, risk factors for leaky gut syndrome and other issues are those already suffering from irritable bowel symptoms, Crohn's disease, colitis, arthritis, lupus, and Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid gland and the metabolism-regulating hormones it produces. However, anyone experiencing the symptoms of gastrointestinal-related illness can take steps on their own to begin the process of healing and restoring balance," she stresses.

