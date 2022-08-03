Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., (CSE: VSBY) today announced that Jay Hutton, CEO will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. During this presentation, Jay Hutton, VSBLTY CEO will talk about VSBLTY's key initiatives including: VSBLTY's leadership position in pioneering in the new Store as a Medium category that is projected to be $100B market by 2025 (Boston Consulting Group); VSBLTY's long-term Joint Venture with Anheuser Busch to deploy the largest retail media network in the world in Latin America (55,000 store locations).

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 17th @ 11:45 a.m. ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i5Iwe8pQQQ2uNqtU9qCTIQ

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at

Complimentary Investor Registration

Company Description

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

