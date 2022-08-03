Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. ("Nexalogy"), is partnering with Medi-Call Inc. ("Medi-Call"), to battle against the suicide epidemic.

Medi-Call will utilize Nexalogy's AI Social Media Automated Reporting Technologies ("SMART") to filter through and identify patterns from online social media postings to detect those who may be suffering from mental illness and who may need support. Nexalogy's SMART AI tool can gather sets of information within minutes and can filter through hundreds of thousands of social media documents to detect social postings surrounding mental health and suicide.

The government of Canada reports that an average of 10 Canadians die each day by suicide. That's approximately 4,000 deaths by suicide per year and is the second leading cause of death among youth and young adults. Source: (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/healthy-living/suicide-canada-key-statistics-infographic.html)

There is increasing evidence that supports the idea that social media can influence suicide-related behaviour with cyberbullying and cyber harassment online. Data from a survey given to approximately 2000 children showed that victims of cyberbullying were almost two (2) times more likely to attempt suicide. Cyberbullying can increase the risk of suicide by raising one's feelings of isolation, emotional and psychological distress, and instability. Source: (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3477910/)

In another survey, data suggests that 68 percent of children have gone through online harassment which resulted in mental health issues. Cyberbullying is twice as likely to trigger suicidal thoughts in victims. Over 40 percent of cyberbullying happens through online social media platforms, such as Instagram and 71 percent of those who were surveyed felt like social media platforms aren't doing enough to fight the problem of bullying online. Source: (https://techjury.net/blog/cyberbullying-statistics/gref)

In addition, Bark, a social media parental control app saw a 25 percent increase in talk of self-harm among teens online. Approximately 75 percent of teenagers were involved in conversations or situations online involving self-harm or suicide. Source: (https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/social-media-usage-teens-harmful-2021)

With Nexalogy's Smart AI tool, the Company can detect those who are posting and prevent mental harm, suicide and other mental health issues that could lead to suicide by offering Medi-Call's Mental Health services and support.

"The latest data shows that people are dealing with mental health now more than ever. Data from the CMHA suggests 37 per cent of British Columbians' mental health has declined during the pandemic. Together with Medi-Call, our AI solutions, can assist in detecting those who are suffering and help provide a solution," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company

"There is an urgent need for mental health support and healthcare within Canada. The Canadian Institute for Health Information reported that half of Canadians waited up to 1 month for mental health services, while 1 in 10 waited more than 4 months before receiving care. Medi-Call's mission is to fill in that gap so patients can receive the treatment and support they need," said Dr. Omar Sharif, Chief Medical Officer of the Company

About SMART

SMART reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links). This allows for the identification of data needing extraction and analysis. SMART extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. SMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours or days.

Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, SMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the 'short game' of crisis reporting and the 'long game' of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information on this project or to learn how Datametrex can assist your organization in social media discovery or cyber security please go to: www.nexalogy.com.

About Medi-Call

Medi-call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with doctors. It is an integrated grid system that connects patients with providers in real time. Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those also have limited mobility while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients. Medi-Call facilitates mobile health care services, including prescriptions and is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually.

Visit Medicallmd.ca to learn more about the Company.

Download the Medi-Call App for Android: https://bit.ly/MCGooglePlay

Download the Medi-Call App for iOS: https://apple.co/3oos9m2

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

