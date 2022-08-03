Company announces $329k revenue for Q1/F2023

Cal Nano delivers prototype components for next-generation liquid metal battery company

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTC Pink: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce revenues of US$329,179 for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. This is an increase of 60% from the previous year. Net income for the quarter was US$50,270 and EBITDA was US$104,005. Full financial statements are available at sedar.com.

The quarter included sales of approximately $104,000 of prototype components to its customer developing a cutting edge energy-from-waste -heat device described in our previous press releases. The customer is, as expected, adjusting some parameters in its prototype device. Cal Nano is now in discussions with the customer about components with adjusted compositions for delivery later in 2022.

The quarter also included significant revenue from an SPS customer that is developing cutting edge large scale liquid metal battery storage for applications such as wind farms, Ambri, Inc. ("Ambri", https://ambri.com/). Calnano is using its SPS processing technology to improve the efficiency of a key component in Ambri's new technology batteries. This is another example that leverages Calnano's expertise and experience with nano-material metals & ceramics for commercial opportunities. While Ambri's product is still in development, this development presents CalNano with an opportunity for a material commercial revenue stream over the long term.

Ambri's CTO stated: "California Nanotechnologies has been a powerful partner, helping us develop next-generation components for our high temperature liquid metal batteries. Their team is professional, rapidly executing on new requests with full autonomy, and they have extensive knowledge with high temperature materials processing techniques. This has allowed us to achieve rapid cycles of learning to maximize our rate of progress and they are poised to help us transition to commercial production. We've greatly valued our partnership with California Nanotechnologies."

Cal Nano CEO Eric Eyerman was recently interviewed by Paul Andreola of Smallcap Discoveries. During the interview Eric spoke about Cal Nano's technologies and capabilities. The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GszRye1ct18&t=176s&ab_channel=SmallcapDiscoveries.

Eric Eyerman has been asked by the Vehicle Technologies Office to speak about the potential applications of spark plasma sintering technology at the Electric Drive Tech team's monthly industry roundtable on August 18, 2022. This monthly meeting is attended by members from several US national labs working on electric vehicle technologies, the EV program director from the DOE, and several vehicle OEMs.

