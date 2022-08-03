Alchemy Naturals THC and CBD Gummies Now Available in Colorado

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, announced today the launch of its new brand, Alchemy Naturals CBD & THC Gummies, which became available in the Colorado market and national CBD retail locations on August 1, 2022.

The Company will be replacing its current CBD gummy brand, Lunchbox Alchemy, with the Alchemy Naturals brand, to build upon its success by providing an all-natural product line with engaging new flavors in both of the CBD and THC categories. New Alchemy Naturals products include Sleep, Relief, De-Stress, Intimacy, and Daily gummies formulated with THC, CBD and other minor cannabinoids and nutraceuticals which have demonstrated the ability to support the intended effects.

In addition to launching Alchemy Naturals into Colorado's $371 million edibles market¹, Alchemy Naturals products will be sold in CBD locations located throughout the country. SLANG plans to launch into additional markets throughout the U.S. via its strategic partnership model.

Drew McManigle, Interim CEO and Chairman of SLANG, commented, "We have demonstrated a strong record of success in bringing many of today's top-performing THC and CBD brands to each of our target markets. The launch of Alchemy Naturals is a milestone achievement in our ongoing efforts to create a unique and diverse portfolio of today's most demanded THC and CBD products. It should also be noted that in less than a year, the SLANG team has formulated, developed and rolled out a high-quality edible brand which combines cannabinoids and adaptogens in a unique manner. These all-natural products offer an effective experience for consumers looking for a healthier and better tasting gummy."

McManigle continued, "SLANG has created a distinctive brand and product offering in the Colorado edibles category. With this market continuing to grow at a record pace and increasingly being recognized as the 3rd largest category behind flower and vape, with gummies being the most preferred type of edible, our ability to expand and strengthen our portfolio further build upon our leadership position in the cannabis market. Furthermore, by immediately releasing Alchemy Naturals into two different distribution channels - CBD & THC- we are strongly positioning SLANG to deliver meaningful growth and revenue going forward as we continue to expand into new geographic markets."

¹BDSA Colorado

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. SLANG specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

