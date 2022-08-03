Granite Creek Copper Ltd.: Granite Creek Copper Appoints Geordan Clark to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX | OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geordan Clark as an Independent Director.

Geordan Clark is a Yukon-based entrepreneur with extensive project management and business development experience including an MBA from Cape Breton University. A citizen of the Kluane First Nation from Burwash Landing, Geordan worked as a business consultant with the Kluane First Nation, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, Na-Cho Nyäk Dun Development Corporation, Carcross Tagish First Nation, Chu Níikwän LP (Kwanlin Dun), Champagne Aishihik Community Development Corporation, as well as providing consulting services to many other Yukon First Nations small business owners. Mr. Clark was formerly the Executive Director of the Kluane Development Corporation and is currently General Manager and co-owner of Vision Quest Explorations, a Yukon First Nation drilling and exploration company. With a passion for Community Economic Development, Geordan is dedicated to supporting the progression of Yukon First Nation's business and advancement of the Yukon's economy.

Geordan Clark, Director, stated, "I am very pleased to be joining Granite Creek Copper and look forward to working with the team to further advance the project including developing and strengthening relationships within the local communities and First Nations in Yukon."

Tim Johnson, President & CEO, stated, "Geordan is a well-known and respected Yukon businessman and leader. It is an absolute pleasure to have him join our team and we very much look forward to his involvement and guidance as we continue to advance the Carmacks Copper project. Our goal is to continue to develop and build on our relationships with First Nations, including Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation on whose Traditional Territory the project is located, and to have a positive impact within local communities, as well as the Yukon at large. We look forward to providing additional updates on both the project and other initiatives in the coming weeks, including the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which remains on track for completion in Q4."

Granite Creek further announces it has granted 360,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain Directors, Officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each Option will allow the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share and is exercisable for up to five years, expiring on August 3, 2027.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176-square-kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. The project is located within the Traditional Territory of Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

