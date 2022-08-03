Acquisition further broadens ngena's offerings, reinforcing its promise to deliver businesses a true one-stop-shop for all their networking needs

ngena, the only global end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as a service company, today announced its acquisition of neutrino8 to offer ngena customers secure, reliable wireless access that can be implemented in a simple, streamlined fashion without operational complexities that traditionally come with enterprise-class solutions. With the addition of neutrino8 wireless access to the vendor-agnostic .connect platform, ngena further delivers on its promise for end-to-end one-stop-shopping for all networking needs.

neutrino8's solutions deliver artificial intelligence-driven solutions that extend additional benefits to ngena customers, including:

Wi-Fi service offerings with AI tracking capabilities that provide businesses with data insights like heatmaps, average length of visits, etc. that transform it from an expense into an asset.

Unlike major players with heavy hardware components, neutrino8 is independent from any specific hardware vendor, so customers don't have to be "locked into' contracts with any one vendor. This adds a layer of flexibility and agility into the hands of the customer.

neutrino8's solution offers an unmatched price point compared to its enterprise-class competitors, translating into even further savings for ngena customers. Its network orchestration capabilities have helped businesses reduce OPEX by up to 90% and CAPEX by up to 30%.

This secure, reliable solution is ideal for customers in retail, hospitality and any businesses with staff working from home.

"Data is the only currency in today's economy. The more timely we deliver data, the more successful we become. By adding the innovative and cost-efficient Wi-Fi solutions, ngena provides large scale secure connectivity to enable business transformation independent of technology, carrier or cloud," said Bart de Graaff, CEO, ngena. "Wireless access networks are essential for day-to-day business operations, so neutrino8's integrated technology including wireless LAN, Wi-Fi, and hotspots was a natural next step for ngena to incorporate into its robust suite of service offerings."

Now all fully integrated into ngena's cloud-based .connect platform neutrino8's network orchestration solutions also provide real-time, actionable business intelligence data from any point of access, continuous proactive and predictive capabilities, and automated global secure authentication and roaming.

"Together we provide end-to-end network solutions that give customers insights on the local, on-site level as well as across their external connections," said Bojan Likar, CTO Co-Founder, neutrino8. "This is what customers are increasingly looking for actionable data and value that provides more revenue-generating income streams across the board."

This news comes just weeks after ngena launched the general availability of its .connect MultiTech platform, an intuitive management tool for ngena's Secure Connectivity as a Service that allows ngena customers to choose the best SD-WAN and SASE solutions for their business. Using its advanced connectivity platform, ngena accelerates cloud transformation, improves cybersecurity and enables enterprise digitalization for its customers throughout the whole service life cycle of an enterprise network. ngena's solutions also provide fulfillment, deployment and logistics of connectivity services, giving customers full visibility into every phase of the network experience at a flexible, highly competitive price point that doesn't require intensive time or multi-platform training commitments in-house.

ngena is the only platform that provides this level of variety in terms of services available. Additionally, as a vendor-agnostic platform, customers have multiple options to pick from out of ngena's vast network of partners including leading technology providers such as Cisco, Fortinet, Alkira and Zscaler with secure connectivity, data management and integration built-in and pre-configured from the start.

