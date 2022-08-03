DGAP-News: Ameramex International

AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $746,500



03.08.2022 / 14:08

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received two equipment orders totaling $746,500. This order brings year-to-date sales to $15.8 million. The orders consist of the following equipment: 2015 Taylor Forklift shipping to a large forest products company; Taylor Forklift two Tico Yard Spotter Truck for moving trailers and cargo containers ; Tico Yard Spotter Truck a Hyundai Mini Excavator; Hyundai Mini Excavator a Taylor 975 Top Picker; Taylor Top Picker and a LiuGon 8,000-pound capacity Forklift. LiuGon Forklift All of the equipment is shipping to a container-transfer yard on the West Coast. The equipment is scheduled to ship in the third quarter ending September 30, 2022. Management also announced that AmeraMex (dba Hamre Equipment) has become an approved vendor for the Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) program. The California Air Resources Board (CARB), in partnership with CALSTART, launched the CORE program to encourage California companies to purchase or lease currently commercialized zero-emission off-road freight equipment by providing a streamlined voucher process to offset the higher cost of such technologies. Under the program, AmeraMex will be selling the Elise 900 billed as the first fully electric skid steer loader. The Elise 900 is rated to lift up to 1,984 pounds and run for two to eight hours on a battery charge. The Elise retails for $122,000 without attachments. For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the First Green Industries' 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955. About AmeraMex International AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future. Contact Details Marty Tullio +1 949-632-1900 marty@mccloudcommunications.com Company Website https://www.ammx.net

News Source: News Direct



03.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

