Read a first-hand account of an American wife and mother moving her young family overseas, living and starting a business in Ireland

Live and Invest Overseas (LIOS), the leading resource for people who want to live, retire, and invest overseas, announced today the launch of its own publishing company, Lahardan Books, along with the publication of its first book, At Home In Ireland. The book, written by international travel and retirement expert Kathleen Peddicord, is now available in both hard copy and e-version through Amazon.

At Home In Ireland follows Kathleen's first-hand experience moving her entire family overseas from the U.S. to Ireland, adapting to and embracing a new culture and new way of life. It is filled with heartwarming stories, adventure, and humorous anecdotes. At 357 pages, the book is segmented into approximately 33 short chapters, each focused on a significant turning point in Kathleen's life.

"I wanted to share my experience moving, raising a family, and starting a business abroad as a thank-you to the people of this amazing country. Life among the Irish forces you to focus, as they do, on what really matters," said Kathleen. "Seven years in Waterford gave me the foundation upon which I've built my life."

A new division of LIOS, Lahardan Books will publish titles on living and investing around the world, prescriptive guides, memoirs, history, and travel. The company currently has three additional titles in the works and expects to produce at least six titles per year.

To order your copy, visit https://www.amazon.com/At-Home-Ireland-Kathleen-Peddicord/dp/1958583006

About Live and Invest Overseas (LIOS)

Based in Paris, France and Panama City, Panama, LIOS is the leading resource for people who want to live, retire and invest overseas. Headed by Kathleen Peddicord and Lief Simon-who collectively have more than 40 years of experience visiting, living and investing in foreign countries-LIOS and its complimentary e-letter service, the Overseas Opportunity Letter, have more than 500,000 regular readers. More info available at www.liveandinvestoverseas.com.

