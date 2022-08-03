Polyurethane Foam Market Booming Demand Accelerate to Exponential Growth will reach $ 41.10 Billion by Forecast 2029: Exactitude Consultancy

PUNE, India, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Polyurethane (Pu) Foam Market

Polyurethane is a thermoset plastic that is obtained by heating in a normally irreversible reaction. Polymeric foams are widely available due to their superior properties when compared to competing materials. Polyurethane foam (PUFs) is possibly the most important class of polymeric foams because its low thickness and thermal conductivity, combined with their exciting mechanical properties, make them notable thermal and sound insulators, as well as structural and luxury substances.

Global Polyurethane Foam market size is expected to grow from USD 38.60 Billion in 2021 to USD 41.10 Billion by 2029, anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2022-2029 with a CAGR of 7%.

Polyurethane foams are widely utilized in construction applications as insulators, adhesives, sealants, and binders. Reduced energy usage allows these materials to assist cut infrastructure expenses. As a result, the growing awareness of energy conservation will benefit the polyurethane foam market. Moreover, different product developments and the development of bio-based polyols that are used to manufacture polyurethane foam and emit very little carbon dioxide into the atmosphere are boosting demand for this type of foam.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia Pacific held the largest share with 45% in the polyurethane foam market in 2020. The emerging economies of China, South Korea, and India are key PU foam buyers, with a fast-increasing manufacturing sector and ample raw material availability. High demand for consumer electronic devices has emerged from innovation, price deflation, and rising family incomes, particularly in emerging Asian countries, contributing to the expansion of the Polyurethane foam market in this region.

Recent Development

In March 2022, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., a US-based engineered pipe services company, announced further contracts of USD 15 million in Saudi Arabia and Egypt to utilize Perma-Pipe's XTRU-THERM insulation system.

In October 2022, S7 Technics, Russian aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul service provider, announced the launch of the production of polyurethane foam cushions for aircraft seats.

In June 2021, Rogers Corporation announced the launch of a product designed to meet the need for high-performing materials that facilitate the design of thinner and lighter electronic devices. PORON AquaPro 37TS9 delivers reliable water sealing capabilities in an ultra-thin self-adhesive form.

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2021 Actual estimates/Historical data 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Market representation Revenue in USD million, Volume in kilo tons, and CAGR from 2012 to 2029 Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Central & South America Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, and growth factors and trends

Polyurethane Foam Market Players

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Polyurethane Foam Market, including Covestro AG, BASF SE, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Dow Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Bayer AG, Chemtura Corporation, DuPont, Recticel NV/SA, Rogers Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., INOAC Corporation, Trelleborg AB, FXI, Armacell, Eurofoam Group, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Future Foam, Inc., and Tosoh Corporation, Foamcraft, Inc and Others.

Drivers and challenges

Key Market Segments: Polyurethane Foam Market

Polyurethane Foam Market by Product Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Spray Foam

Polyurethane Foam Market by Structure, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Open-Cell

Closed-Cell

Polyurethane Foam Market by Density Composition, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Low-Density Polyurethane Foams

Medium-Density Polyurethane Foams

High-Density Polyurethane Foams

Polyurethane Foam Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Building & Construction

Bedding & Furniture

Automotive

Electronics

Footwear

Packaging

Polyurethane Foam Global Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Findings

In 2021, the polyurethane foam segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.13% and market revenue of 0.51 billion.

The foam segment is divided into polystyrene foam, polyolefin foam, polyurethane foam, and phenolic foam. In 2021, the polyurethane foam segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.13% and market revenue of 0.51 billion. This growth is attributed to its broad application scope in different enterprises like the automotive industry for gaskets, seals, manufacturing seats, insulation, and bushing.

In 2021, the hydrocarbons (HC) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 29.16% and market revenue of 0.43 billion.

The type segment is divided into hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), hydrocarbons (HC), and others. In 2021, the hydrocarbons (HC) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 29.16% and market revenue of 0.43 billion. This growth is attributed to the growing use of oxygenated hydrocarbons like methyl formate in integral skin & polystyrene foam applications.

In 2021, the building and construction segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.17% and market revenue of 0.34 billion.

The application segment comprises bedding and furniture, building and construction, appliances, automotive, packaging, and others. In 2021, the building and construction segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.17% and market revenue of 0.34 billion. This growth is attributed to the high mechanical strength and its insulation properties.

