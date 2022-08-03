Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Liquid Avatar Technologies Provides Update on Recent Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited Activities

Commitment Funding, Meta Hero Project Acquisition, DigitalBits Native Minting for Utility Token

TORONTO, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company") (CSE:LQID / OTCQB:LQAVF / FRA:4T51), a global blockchain and FinTech solutions company focused on digital identity, integrated avatars, digital credentials, and the Metaverse, is pleased to provide an update on developments announced by its controlled subsidiary Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") during the week of July 25 to 29, 2022. These included a commitment letter for funding, an acquisition of 3rd party assets managed by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, the announcement of native minting of Aftermath Islands Metaverse's Utility Token and related support activities and the participation of Aftermath Islands Metaverse at the Monaco Crypto Summit.

Aftermath Islands Secures USD$25 Million Commitment from LDA Capital

Aftermath Islands together with its subsidiary Aftermath Islands Tokens Limited secured USD$25 million commitment with global investment group LDA Capital Limited, to accelerate Aftermath Islands' product roadmap, adoption of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse and scaling the ecosystem while supporting the growth of NFTs, digital identity, multi-chain initiatives, play to earn programs, virtualization and blended reality, and other decentralized initiatives.

The USD$25 Million commitment provides for access to non-equity dilutive growth funds through the purchase of Aftermath Islands Utility Tokens based on the achievement of certain milestones, which Aftermath Islands expects to begin, but cannot guarantee to achieve, towards the end of 2022. LDA also has an option to purchase equity in Aftermath Islands.

Aftermath Islands Continues In-Game Asset and NFT Catalog Expansion with Purchase of Meta Hero Project

Aftermath Islands purchased the digital assets of Meta Hero Project , along with the project's technical IP. The purchase consideration is in the form of In-Game Utility Tokens of Aftermath Islands. The IP will be used to create a wide range of in-game items and NFTs that players will be able to buy, sell, and use within Aftermath Islands' virtual worlds and all other compatible blockchain-based gaming, interactivity, collaboration, and virtual experience platforms.

The Meta Hero assets were purchased from Pegasus (Gibraltar) Ltd, a related party of the Company. Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the purchase constitutes a "related party transaction" given this fact. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101, specifically: (i) the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.5(b), as the Company's Common Shares are not listed on a market specified in MI 61-101, and (ii) the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61- 101, as the fair market value of the assets and the consideration paid do not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). A material change report will not be filed by the Company as the purchase does not constitute a material change.

Aftermath Islands to Mint Native DUBS Utility Token on DigitalBits' Fast, Eco-Friendly Blockchain

Aftermath Islands selected the DigitalBits blockchain for minting Doubloons (DUBS), the native utility token and in-game currency of Aftermath Islands and will be added to NicoSwap. A total of 3.5 billion DUBS will be minted, with approximately 1 billion DUBS being set aside for in-game and economy circulation, Lost Kingdom of T'Sara, Aftermath Islands' free play-to-earn game, rewards, incentives, marketing, and promotional activities and to facilitate other in-game initiatives.

"Liquid Avatar Technologies and its subsidiaries continue to accelerate its business programs and focus on digital identity, avatars, NFTs, credentials, mixed reality and the Metaverse, creating new and innovative programs that support the evolving Web 3.0 landscape," said David Lucatch, CEO Liquid Avatar Technologies and Managing Director of Oasis Digital Studios Limited and Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. "In the past several days, Aftermath Islands Metaverse began to make its debut to the Blockchain and Crypto community and our thesis, development and in-market activities were extremely well received. We will continue down the path to commercialize all our market activities."

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Aftermath Islands Metaverse is being built as an open-world platform with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game.

In Aftermath Islands Metaverse's virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and items, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through in-game collectible NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other items. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose, based on themes and other fair play rules, what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, business, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands Metaverse with fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens. In the future, users will be able to use DUBS, short for Doubloons, the Aftermath Islands Metaverse in-game currency.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is a shared virtual open world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch its beta platform in and around mid-2022, Aftermath Islands Metaverse will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands Metaverse will have an in-game virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., that brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs.

Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons will allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) is being developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including Liquid Shopz, a cash back and reward program that has over 600 leading online merchants, which is in the pre-launch phase, and is working to release its own branded network payment card in the United States, the LQID Card with the world's first Metaverse Rewards program.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios , is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions. Oasis owns 50% of and controls the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

