The United Kingdom automotive lubricant market is expected to register growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period. Growing demands for automotive ownership and higher sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are anticipated to propel the growth of the United Kingdom automotive lubricant market. Automotive lubricants reduce friction and wear in the engine. Lubricants also enhance the vehicle performance and cool down the engine parts. Investments made by market players for research and technological advancements in automobiles are further substantiating the growth of the United Kingdom automotive lubricant market.

With higher personal disposable income, people are inclined towards purchasing their own vehicles, which is resulting in increased sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. In 2021, 932.49 thousand vehicles were manufactured in the United Kingdom, out of which total passenger vehicle production stood at 859.58 thousand units. Although vehicle production was comparatively less than the sales of passenger cars, the imported vehicles surged the demand for automotive lubricants, which aided the growth of the market.

United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

Two-Wheeler

OTR

United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Application:

Engine Oil

Transmission Oil

Hydraulic Fluids

Greases

Others

United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Type:

Mineral Based

Synthetic

United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market Outlook

7. United Kingdom Passenger Car Lubricant Market Outlook

8. United Kingdom LCV Lubricant Market Outlook

9. United Kingdom M&HCV Lubricant Market Outlook

10. United Kingdom Two-Wheeler Lubricant Market Outlook

11. United Kingdom OTR Lubricant Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

15. Pricing Analysis

16. United Kingdom Economic Profile

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

BP PLC (Castrol)

Exol Lubricants Limited

Chevron Corp.

Fuchs Petrolub SE

ExxonMobil Corporation

Morris Lubricants

PETRONAS Lubricants International Sdn Bhd

Motul

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

