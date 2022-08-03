The "United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV), Two-Wheeler, OTR), By Application, By Type, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom automotive lubricant market is expected to register growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period. Growing demands for automotive ownership and higher sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are anticipated to propel the growth of the United Kingdom automotive lubricant market. Automotive lubricants reduce friction and wear in the engine. Lubricants also enhance the vehicle performance and cool down the engine parts. Investments made by market players for research and technological advancements in automobiles are further substantiating the growth of the United Kingdom automotive lubricant market.
With higher personal disposable income, people are inclined towards purchasing their own vehicles, which is resulting in increased sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. In 2021, 932.49 thousand vehicles were manufactured in the United Kingdom, out of which total passenger vehicle production stood at 859.58 thousand units. Although vehicle production was comparatively less than the sales of passenger cars, the imported vehicles surged the demand for automotive lubricants, which aided the growth of the market.
Report Scope:
In this report, United Kingdom automotive lubricant market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)
- Two-Wheeler
- OTR
United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Application:
- Engine Oil
- Transmission Oil
- Hydraulic Fluids
- Greases
- Others
United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Type:
- Mineral Based
- Synthetic
United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Demand Category:
- OEM
- Replacement
United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Region:
- London
- East Anglia
- Southwest
- Southeast
- Scotland
- East Midlands
- Yorkshire Humberside
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market Outlook
7. United Kingdom Passenger Car Lubricant Market Outlook
8. United Kingdom LCV Lubricant Market Outlook
9. United Kingdom M&HCV Lubricant Market Outlook
10. United Kingdom Two-Wheeler Lubricant Market Outlook
11. United Kingdom OTR Lubricant Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
15. Pricing Analysis
16. United Kingdom Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- BP PLC (Castrol)
- Exol Lubricants Limited
- Chevron Corp.
- Fuchs Petrolub SE
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Morris Lubricants
- PETRONAS Lubricants International Sdn Bhd
- Motul
- Shell plc
- TotalEnergies SE
