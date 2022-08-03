Research Evaluates Effects of Against the Tumor Microenvironment

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that a Joint Research Collaboration Agreement has been established with the Universities of Jaén and Granada, Spain. Since late 2020, Mrs. Belén Toledo Cutillas MSc, has been investigating an important experimental thesis on the effects of proenzyme therapy and the impact on the tumor microenvironment, which is key to the development, invasion, metastatic spread and recurrence of solid tumors. The work is being conducted at the laboratory of Professor Macarena Perán PhD, who is the lead researcher on the project and is the second Joint Research Collaboration Agreement currently in progress with the two Spanish Universities.

To date, encouraging results demonstrates that proenzymes have specific effects on tumor cells and CSCs, but also other tumor elements in the tumor microenvironment. However, the most significant conclusion is that proenzymes cause a reversal of the malignant phenotype (observable characteristics) towards a normal, or benign state. This process of reversing the tumor phenotype, called differentiation, is how proenzymes exert anti-tumor, anti-cancer and anti-metastatic effects. Therefore, proenzyme treatment may be considered differentiation therapy, which exerts these effects on malignant cells, but leaves healthy cells alone. To achieve these results, Mrs. Cutillas used integrated 3-dimensional bio-impressions of tumor cells from patients with advanced solid tumors, developed at the Centre for Biomedical Research, University of Granada, led by Professor Juan Marchal MD.

Along with lead researcher, Professor Perán, and Mrs. Cutillas, additional research team members from the University of Jaén are assisting on the project, as well as Professor Marchal and Dr Maria Angel Garcia, from the University of Granada. Propanc will own any intellectual property developed during the research, and publishing rights, in exchange for any net future royalties from intellectual property rights.

Dr Julian Kenyon, Md, MB, ChB, Propanc's Chief Scientific Officer said, "Evaluating the effects of proenzyme therapy in the tumor microenvironment is of scientific interest, as it demonstrates whether proenzymes penetrate into this target area and exert its effects. At the same time, it confirms the selectivity of the drug on solid tumors, by targeting cancer cells and leaving healthy cells alone. The clinical implications are also potentially significant, which may result in novel discoveries and lead to exciting new ways to treat cancer patients suffering from solid tumors without the toxicity normally associated with standard treatment regimens."

"Continuing to expand our research efforts in the use of proenzymes and cancer leading to the identification of further discoveries can provide additional patentable subject matter and expand our intellectual property portfolio, which covers the invention relating to our lead product candidate, PRP. I look forward to working closely with Professor Perán and her team on this exciting project," said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer.

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine and skin cancers.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company's "Mechanism of Action" video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

Forward-Looking Statements

