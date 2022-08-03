Japanese scientists have built a chalcopyrite PV device for tandem solar cells and water splitting for hydrogen generation. The device has a power conversion efficiency of 11.05%, an open-circuit voltage of 0.960 V, a short-circuit current density of 15.9 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 72.4%.Scientists from the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in Japan have fabricated a thin-film solar cell based on chalcopyrite (CuGaSe2 or CGSe). They claim that it can be used as a wide-gap to cell in tandem devices or for water-splitting hydrogen generation. CuGaSe2 has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...