Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and food production space to a variety of businesses, is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations service agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Apollo Shareholder Relations ("Apollo"), to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services to the company effective August 3, 2022.

Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho, said: "As a newer reporting issuer, we understand how important it is to work with the right people. Apollo Relations has a proven track record in providing innovative investor relations strategies. We look forward to having their assistance in getting Coho's story out there and building awareness moving forward."

Apollo will be providing a number of services to Coho pursuant to the IR Agreement, which includes initiating and assisting with shareholder engagement, content creation, and general market awareness with a goal to strengthen relationships with the financial community. Apollo's team is built by experts in capital markets advisory, branding, and infrastructure support. The IR Agreement is subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The IR Agreement has an initial term of six (6) months, for which Apollo will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500. Apollo and its associates will also be granted 150,000 common share purchase options (the "Stock Options"). Other than the Stock Options and 49,000 common shares of Coho, neither Apollo nor any employees of Apollo have any direct or indirect interest in Coho or its securities. Coho and Apollo are unrelated and unaffiliated entities as at the date hereof. About Apollo Shareholder Relations

Apollo is a full-service investor communications agency with a specific focus on the modern investor. From traditional phone line management to Reddit and everywhere in between, Apollo prides itself on being digitally fluent and community-minded, with an understanding that the communications landscape has dramatically changed in the age of social media and online forums. With expertise in capital markets advisory, branding, and infrastructure support, Apollo is committed to telling your story in a way that resonates with the people you want to reach. To learn more, please visit https://apollorelations.com.

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

Contacts

Andrew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer

andrew@cohocommissary.com

(778) 877-6513

Investor Relations

invest@cohocommissary.com

(604) 243-7355

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated May 27, 2022. Coho disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132668