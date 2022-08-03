Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) ("the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. CFO and co-interim CEO James (Jim) Martin joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's platform and influenza therapies. "The foundation of Cocrystal is this platform," said Martin, adding that the Company was founded with Nobel Prize-winning expertise as the basis for their creation of antiviral drugs. "This platform has perfected being able to develop compounds that turn into drugs."

"What can you tell us about your COVID therapeutics?" asked Copley. "We exclusively licensed broad-spectrum viral protease inhibitors from Kansas State University Research Foundation for intranasal delivery, and developed our own novel antiviral drug candidates for oral delivery," said Martin. "We have already developed two compounds, which are lead molecules, to go into clinical trials," he said. "One is an intranasal compound and one is an oral compound," added Martin, noting the value of an oral therapeutic for COVID.

"Could you tell us about your Influenza A program?" asked Copley. "We have an ongoing Phase 1 study in Australia," shared Martin. "We came out with an announcement that the pharmacokinetic data looks very good," he said, adding that the product is being developed as a once per day pill. "We are already preparing for our Phase 2 trials."

"Vaccines are more preventative," continued Martin. "They enable your body to fight the virus," he added. "Therapeutics are different; once you get a virus, therapeutics go in and fight the virus," said Martin, adding that although viruses eventually subside, they affect people in different ways, making a suitable therapeutic invaluable.

To close the interview, Martin elaborated on the Company's dedication to science as it continues to develop therapeutic solutions. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects.

To hear Jim Martin's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8131981-cocrystal-pharma-discusses-therapeutic-platform-applications-and-progress-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential for CC-42344 to be developed for once-daily use and possible advantages over competitive treatments of influenza. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the availability of federal government funding and budgetary issues that may arise, the risks and uncertainties arising from any future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including in Australia, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and/or inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate increases in response thereto on the global economy and on our Company, including supply chain disruptions and our continued ability to proceed with our programs, the ability of the contract research organization to recruit patients into clinical trials, and the results of the multiple ascending dose portion of the Phase 1 study for CC-42344. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132695