International strategic communications firm, Peregrine Communications Group ("Peregrine"), has named Max Hilton and Josh Cole as Co-CEOs of the business. Hilton and Cole will lead on the day-to-day strategy and operations of the business alongside Graham Golding, Chief Financial Officer, and Peregrine's board of directors. Founder and CEO of the firm, Anthony Payne, will become Executive Chairman, where he will continue provide strategic counsel to clients as well as guidance to Hilton, Cole and the board.

This transition follows a period of strong global growth at the firm, which provides marketing and communications services to asset management firms and other institutional investors.

"Max and Josh have played an important role in developing and executing Peregrine's direction for some time now. In their new roles, they will continue to lead our corporate strategy in addition to overseeing the day-to-day running of the business," said Payne. "After nearly 20 years as Peregrine's CEO, I am excited to entrust the business to new leadership. The changing dynamics of the asset management industry and the growth we are experiencing in New York and London provide a promising opportunity for the next decade and beyond."

Hilton and Cole are experienced communications professionals. Hilton, previously a Managing Director, and who has been with the firm since 2008, started the New York office in 2015. Cole was previously a Director and Head of Strategy, joining the firm in 2018. Peregrine also recently appointed Mary Beth Kissane as EVP, Head of Client Services, in the United States.

ABOUT PEREGRINE COMMUNICATIONS

www.peregrinecommunications.com

Based in London and New York, Peregrine Communications provides strategic communications, marketing, and design solutions to the global financial services industry. Peregrine clients range from start-ups to global investment firms and leading service providers to asset managers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005150/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Thomas Conroy

Thomas.conroy@peregrinecommunications.com

+1 917 970 8834