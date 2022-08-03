Government Cybersecurity Experts, Dr. Sameer Bhalotra Mike Alvarez to Keynote

Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management and SIEM solutions, today announced it will host its Second Annual Graylog GO User Conference. The one-day virtual conference, to be held on Wednesday, September 14th, will deliver over 25 educational and best practices sessions with a wide range of topics, including the latest approaches to SIEM and log management relevant for security analysts, IT Managers, CISOs, software developers, and other industry roles from beginners to experts.

"With the second annual Graylog GO Conference around the corner, we are excited to engage with many of our more than 200,000+ IT and Security professionals who use Graylog every day to provide them with educational resources and new and innovative ways to use our products," said Lennart Koopmann, founder and CTO of Graylog. "We will share tips, tricks, and insight for every level of user so that they may gain essential knowledge to unlock answers from their data."

Whether it's a high-level strategy to get the most out of a Security Information Event Management (SIEM) solution, the many ways that Graylog solves operations problems, or explaining what regulatory, contract and liability really mean in the context of cybersecurity, Graylog will offer a wide array of sessions presented by Graylog management, employees, partners, and users. Andy Grolnick, Graylog's CEO, will kick things off with fun facts and useful tidbits about the Graylog Nation and update Graylog users on all the latest happenings since the 2021 Graylog User Conference.

The Graylog GO Keynote address will be co-presented by Dr. Sameer Bhalotra, Co-Founder and CEO of ActZero, co-chair of the Cyber Policy Task Force under the 45th administration of the United States, and Mike Alvarez, Digital Forensics Examiner for the U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force Houston Field Office. Both experts will depict how the U.S. government remains on the cutting edge of cybersecurity policy, including explaining the Government's past hits and misses leading to the rise of the global ransomware industry, as well as dive into the Secret Service's new tactics to combat ransomware, engage AI defenses and what private-sector players can do to stay safe.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Bhalotra and Mike Alvarez, renowned experts in government cybersecurity practices, provide our Graylog GO attendees with a rare firsthand look at what goes into our government's cybersecurity policies and tactics," said Andy Grolnick, CEO of Graylog. "This one-of-a-kind keynote will both fascinate and educate."

For more information on the Graylog GO User Conference and to register for the conference, visit Graylog GO.

