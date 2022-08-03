Rising demand for automation in material handling, enhanced levels of workplace safety, improved productivity and accuracy and reduced utility cost will be the drivers of growth for Automated Guided Vehicles Market in North America: Ken Research

Rising demand for automation in material handling, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak when industries suffered from labor shortage, is expected to help the Automated Guided Vehicles market in North America grow faster.

grow faster. Apart from enabling automation, the use of Automated Guided Vehicles in assembly lines, factory floors, warehouses and logistics hubs has helped processes become safer.

The growing trend in the use of AGVs is also because of the precision and accuracy it brings to processes, reducing time, wastage and utility cost.

Rising demand for automation in material handling: With rise in demand for e-commerce, supply chains started implementing AGVs in distribution centers, enabling industries to operate at high output. Industries like Pharmaceuticals increased their utilization of AGVs to meet the growing demand, while sustaining hygiene. Healthcare providers, like hospitals, used AGVs to conduct contactless transport of meals, waste bins, linens and sterile supplies.

Enhanced concerns around workplace safety: Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), leveraging sensors, visual indicators, emergency stop buttons, and navigation technology features, ensure that the working environment is safe. These vehicles have sophisticated navigation technologies, starting from wired and magnetic guided routes to laser and vision guided ones.

Improved accuracy and reduced utility expenses: The programmability of AGVs helps reduce waste and saves time while performing tasks accurately and helping improve productivity. AGVs do not require experience or breaks which initially save the anticipated labor cost along with reducing utility cost. These vehicles can operate in every condition that human cannot effectively work on due to the lack of accessibility or lack of safety and presence of health hazards.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 - Driven by Rising Demand for Automation in Material Handling, Enhanced Workplace Safety and Improved Productivity: Ken Research" believe that the Automated Guided Vehicles market is expected to grow on the basis of rapid rise in adoption of these solutions due to their affordability & flexibility to meet varying needs of different industry users.

Key Segments Covered in North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market

North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market By Product Type

Automated Forklift



Automated Tow/Tractor/Tugs



Unit Load Carriers



Assembly Line



Underride/Tunneling



Special Purposes

North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market By Navigation Technology Type

Laser Guided



Magnetic Guided



Vision Guided



Wired Guided

North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market By Application Type

Transportation and Distribution



Storage, Warehousing and Assembly



Packaging

North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market By Type of End User Industry

Aerospace and Defense



Automotive



Food and Beverage



Industrial Goods Manufacturing



Consumer Goods



Healthcare



Logistics



Retail



Others

North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market By Geography and Major Countries

USA



Canada



Mexico

Key Target Audience

Automated Guided Vehicles Manufacturers

Forklift Manufacturers

Robotic Systems Manufacturers

Aerospace and Defense Companies

Automotive Components Manufacturers

Food and Beverage Companies

Industrial Goods Manufacturers

Consumer Good Manufacturers

Owners of Warehouses, Storage Units

Retail Service/Product Providers

Healthcare Service Providers

Potential Investors in Automated Guided Vehicles Industry

Allied/Auxiliary Industries in Automated Guided Vehicles Market

Automated Guided Vehicles Wholesalers and Distributors

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Companies Mentioned:

Key Competitors in North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market

Daifuku



John Bean Technologies (JBT)



Oceaneering Intl



Toyota Industries corporation



KUKA



Hyster-Yale



Seegrid



Crown Equipment



KION



Mitsubishi Logisnext



Scott



Jungheinrich

Emerging Automated Guided Vehicles Companies in North America

Slip Robotics



Waku Robotics



Waypoint Robotics



Vention



OTTO Motors



Intronic



Automation Topstar de México



Onemind

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Snapshot of North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market

Historic Growth of Overall North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America Automated Guided Vehicles Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market in Major North American Countries

Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging North America Automated Guided Vehicles Companies within Each Major Country

North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market

Frequently Asked Questions:-

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market is covered from 2017 - 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.

What is the Future Growth Rate of North AmericaAutomated Guided Vehicles Market?

The North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market is expected to witness a CAGR of nearly 15% over the next 5 years.

What are the Key Factors Driving the North AmericaAutomated Guided Vehicles Market?

Rise in demand for automation in material handling, enhanced workplace safety, improved productivity and accuracy, and reduced utility cost are the key factors driving growth.

Which is the Largest Product Segment within the North AmericaAutomated Guided Vehicles Market?

Automated Forklifts is the largest product segment within the North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market.

Who are the Key Players in North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market?

Daifuku, John Bean Technologies (JBT), Oceaneering Intl, Toyota Industries Corporation KUKA, Hyster-Yale, Seegrid, Crown Equipment, KION, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Scott, Jungheinrich are the major companies operating in North America Automated Guided Vehicles Market.

