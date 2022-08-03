InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market worth $1.78 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market By Type of Biologic Lyophilized (Antibodies, Cell and Gene Therapies, Vaccines, and Other Biologics), Type of Primary Packaging System (Vials, Syringes, Cartridges, Ampoules, and Others))- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market is valued at US$ 774.86 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 1788.10 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The Lyophilization process is nothing but the freeze-drying process used to enhance the shelf life of heat-sensitive drugs and to make the material more convenient for transport. Also, the process is used as an alternative for cryopreservation in the case of cells and tissues. Lyophilizer device is used to implement the lyophilization process with all necessary arrangements. The process acts in three steps: freezing, pressure reduction, and heat addition, which allow the water in the material to sublimate.

Factors such as growing demand for convenient packaging of heat-sensitive drugs and funding for industrial developments in lyophilization techniques, expansions and collaboration for research and developments in manufacturing facilities are likely to witness significant market growth. In addition, accelerated study on method validation and updating research according to problems that occurred during the process will boost the growing market. As lyophilization enhances the shelf life of drugs like vaccines, many pharmaceutical companies will adopt this technique, offering more growth opportunities and challenges to the lyophilization service market. The high cost of processing and maintenance of machines, the complexity of method requirements, and usage restrictions like application for heat liable and unstable products will restrain the market growth. Low-cost alternatives like the spray drying process and strict regulatory guidelines will obstruct market growth.

North America and Asia Pacific are leading contributors for the global lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals markets in the coming forecasting period (2022-2030) due to massive expansions of production facilities and additional funding for lyophilization method improvements than other regions.

Major market key players are AB BioTechnologies, Inc., Curia (AMRI), ATTWILL Medical Solutions, Axcellerate Pharma LLC., Baxter BioPharma Solutions, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Inc., Biofortuna Ltd, BioZed Engineering, CinnaGen, CordenPharma, Curia, Emergent BioSolutions, Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, LSNE Contract Manufacturing, Lyophilization Technology, Inc., MabPlex, Northway Biotech, ProJect Pharmaceutics, Samsung Biologics, Synerlab Group, Vetter Pharma, and WuXi Biologics.

Key developments in the market

In Nov 2021 , Baxter BioPharma announced an around $100 million expansion of its sterile fill/finish manufacturing facility in Germany . This strategic investment expanded the BPS manufacturing footprint and added state-of-the-art equipment to help products achieve stability and improved shelf life through lyophilization (freeze-drying).

Baxter BioPharma announced an around expansion of its sterile fill/finish manufacturing facility in . This strategic investment expanded the BPS manufacturing footprint and added state-of-the-art equipment to help products achieve stability and improved shelf life through lyophilization (freeze-drying). In July 2021 , Curia acquired Integrity Bio, Inc. to accelerate growth strategy and our existing expertise, enhancing our biologics drug formulation development and fill-finish network. Integrity Bio also adds West Coast coverage to Curia's East Coast and European capabilities.

Curia acquired Integrity Bio, Inc. to accelerate growth strategy and our existing expertise, enhancing our biologics drug formulation development and fill-finish network. Integrity Bio also adds West Coast coverage to Curia's East Coast and European capabilities. In July 2020 , Samsung Biologics announced the expansion of its drug product manufacturing facility for flexible production capabilities for new and existing clients. This expansion will increase the lyophilization capacity by 246 % of the current total.

Market Segmentation:

Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Type of Biologic Lyophilized, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Antibodies

Cell and Gene Therapies

Vaccines

Other Biologics

Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Type of Primary Packaging System, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Vials

Syringes

Cartridges

Ampoules

Others

Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market

To analyze the Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

To get information on significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market industry

