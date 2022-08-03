Pepephone becomes the first mobile phone carrier in Spain to offer Hiya's Adaptive AI-powered call protection to their customers

Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced it is partnering with Pepephone, a MasMovil Group company, to protect customers from spam and fraud calls in Spain. Hiya's call protection service will be integrated into Pepephone's mobile app "Pepeescudo" and will allow customers to "shield" themselves from nuisance calls by identifying spam calls and blocking possible fraud calls on smartphones.

The Pepeescudo app uses a proprietary analytic engine, developed by Hiya, to monitor calls in real-time and evaluate if they are spam or fraud. Incoming calls identified as potential scam or fraud will be presented on a phone's call display with a short warning message such as "Suspected Spam" or "Suspected Fraud." Customers can also use the Pepeescudo app to choose to block all spam or fraud calls before they ring the phone.

Spain has the highest growing rate of mobile phone fraud in all of Europe. The spam and fraud call problem affects everyone with a phone number, no matter their age or location. According to Hiya's 2022 State of the Call Report, Spain received over 8.9 billion or an average of 20 spam and fraud calls per person per month last year. The collaboration between Hiya and Pepephone brings the industry's most advanced call protection service, Adaptive AI, to the Pepephone Wireless Service, and most importantly, provides a critical layer of protection and choice for Pepephone customers.

"Pepephone is leading the way in Spain to reinvent the voice experience and deliver principled value to their customers," said Kush Parikh, president at Hiya. "Their principles and ours are very much aligned to modernize and improve mobile customers' experience by clearly labeling nuisance calls and allowing their customers to block fraud calls before they even happen. We're excited to add our first carrier partner in Spain and bring our advanced technology to the people who need it."

Hiya's call protection service is powered by self-learning AI models and is integrated directly into wireless networks and smartphone devices across the globe. Hiya currently protects more than 200 million users worldwide by flagging spam calls and blocking fraud calls from reaching consumers.

The Pepeescudo call shield app is available for download from the Pepephone website and in app stores for Android, iOS and Huawei.

"The launch of Pepeescudo is, as our 7th principle dictates, another step towards liberating our clients and other users of unwanted commercial calls. It is part of what we are all about," said Héctor Cabrejas, CVM eCare Senior Specialist at Pepephone. "Identifying spam and fraud calls before our customers answer and providing them the choice to block nuisance calls is something we owe to our customers in order to live up to those principles."

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world's leading Voice Performance Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya's SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 200 million users, power services like AT&T Call Protect and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights to businesses across the globe. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

