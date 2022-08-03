The "United Kingdom (UK) Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK construction industry will grow by 3.4% this year, following a 12.7% annual increase in 2021

However, reflecting the severe contraction of 14.9%, output levels in real terms will not surpass 2019 levels until 2023. The continued recovery in output will be supported by the execution of projects outlined in the National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline 2021 report. Leading indicators are also positive.

For example, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the total value of new construction orders received grew by 30.5% year on year (YoY) in 2021, compared to an annual decline of 11.9% in 2020. Nevertheless, downside risks have intensified amid rising inflationary pressures stemming from the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Higher prices for materials and energy along with supply chain disruptions are likely to have a negative impact on project deliveries.

Business performance in key economic sectors will also be heavily impacted by the surge in energy and transportation costs, while the Bank of England (the central bank) has started to tighten monetary policy, and as a result of these developments investor confidence could wane.

Assuming that inflationary pressures are contained, that there are no further rounds of COVID-19 restrictions on activity, and that the war in Ukraine does not escalate, the UK's construction industry is projected to expand by an annual average rate of 2.6% between 2023 and 2026.

The key areas of support will be investments in projects in the transport, energy, housing, and manufacturing sectors. According to the Analysis of the National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline 2021, there is a total of GBP650 billion ($928.7 billion) in projected public and private infrastructure investment over the next ten years, with an estimated GBP400 billion ($571.5 billion) projects in the pipeline and including more than GBP200 billion ($285.7 billion) worth of projects to be invested in by 2024-2025.

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in the UK, featuring details of key growth drivers

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

