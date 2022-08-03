DGAP-News: Mirovia AB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mirovia Group acquires Cloudgruppen Sverige AB - experts on digital solutions in the IT and telecom industry August 3rd 2022 Mirovia Nordic AB (publ) acquires Cloudgruppen Sverige AB, experts on digital solutions in telecom and switchboard services. In 2021, Cloudgruppen had a revenue of 48 SEKm and an EBITDA of 8,4 SEKm. "With Mirovia's wide competence and solid business background, this partnership is in line with our continued growth strategy and future goals. We at Cloudgruppen are very proud over our new partnership with Mirovia" says Alen Lepenica, CEO at Cloudgruppen AB. "The IT and telecom industry is constantly in a developing phase where cloud services are a recurring interest in the B2B market. Now, together with Mirovia, we will be able to more quickly probe the market for new planned acquisitions of IT & Telecom companies in order to create Sweden's leading company in our industry", says Daniel Refthagen, Founder of Cloudgruppen AB. Cloudgruppen was founded in Malmö in 2017 in an effort to create an innovative company within the IT and telecom industry. Cloudgruppen offers smart solutions in IT and telephony, as well as a switchboard solution that the customer can build and administer themselves, a log book for business driving that tracks the devices in real time, and an in-house ERP system. With offices in Malmö, Gothenburg, Halmstad, Västerås, Österlen, Örebro, Helsingborg, Stockholm, Lund and Sundsvall, Cloudgruppen has a presence throughout Sweden "Cloudgruppen have an exciting business model and can boast with an impressive growth journey. We are very happy that they have chosen Mirovia as their future partner" says Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder of Mirovia Group. About Cloudgruppen: Cloudgruppen was founded in 2017 in Malmö to create an innovative company within the IT and telecom industry. They build smart solutions in IT and telecom, so that their customers can focus entirely on their core business. Cloudgruppen have offices in Malmö, Gothenburg, Halmstad, Västerås, Österlen, Örebro, Helsingborg, Stockholm, Lund and Sundsvall. About Mirovia: Mirovia is a group that invests in entrepreneurial companies offering software solutions and niche IT services. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with the goal of being an active owner and business partner to small and medium-sized companies that have continued control their own operations. For more information, please contact: Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder on sebastian@mirovia.io www.mirovia.io This information constitutes inside information that Mirovia Nordic AB (publ) is required to publish in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the Company's news distributor Cision at the time of publication of this press release. The above responsible persons can also be contacted for further information. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

