(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
July 2022
76,572,850
Total number of voting rights
Total number of voting rights
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
June 2022
76,572,850
Total number of voting rights
Total number of voting rights
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005780/en/
Contacts:
Gecina