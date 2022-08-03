(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of

shares Total number of voting rights July 2022 76,572,850 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,572,850 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,750,606

Previous declaration

Date Total number of

shares Total number of voting rights June 2022 76,572,850 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,572,850 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,737,206

