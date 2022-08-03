Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, a retailer known for pop culture gifts and collectibles, donated over 5,000 toys to Cook Children's Medical Center in downtown Fort Worth on Monday, August 1. The collection of toys included action figures and more, which will be distributed to Cook Children's young patients.

"You cannot wrap your mind around the quantity of action figures we go through, but it's a crazy amount," says Megan Hodges, donations coordinator at Cook Children's Hospital. "Patients love them, and many times they take them home. Both boys and girls love action figures. Superheroes rock!"

With six locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and a new headquarters opening in 2023, Fanboys is looking to expand its philanthropic endeavors as the company experiences significant growth since opening its first store in 2020.

"Kids need help, and I'm happy we can donate some toys to help them while they're in the hospital," owner Mike Rogers says.

About Fanboys Marketplace

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture-inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd. and also opened five other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: Golden Triangle Mall in Denton, North East Mall in Hurst, Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Hulen Mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. In 2023, Fanboys plans to open an approximately 15,311-square-foot headquarters and distribution center at 1320 Town Square Drive in Ridgmar Town Square.

Learn more about Fanboys Marketplace at fanboysmarketplace.com.

