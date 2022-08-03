Next-generation high-density liquid cooling solution expands best-in-class high-density liquid cooling portfolio

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today launched the nVent HOFFMAN RackChiller CDU800 Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), the company's first platform for high-density liquid cooling for high-performance computing (HPC), hyperscale, enterprise and edge computing applications. The RackChiller CDU800 is designed to consistently deliver liquid coolant to maximize cooling efficiency while reliably removing heat from sensitive equipment through a constant pumping and heat exchange cycle.

"Content streaming, cloud computing and artificial intelligence applications are driving demand for our data center customers, who need a flexible solution they can trust and scale," explained Marc Caiola, nVent senior director for data solutions. "Many of our customers also face space constraints. The RackChiller CDU800 delivers exceptional cooling performance while requiring the same floor space as a typical data center server rack."

Best-In-Class Portfolio

The RackChiller CDU800 joins nVent's extensive portfolio of data center high-density liquid cooling solutions. nVent offers a comprehensive range of standard and customized air, indirect and direct water-cooling solutions to protect IT assets, whether for smaller decentralized edge computing, harsh environments, or large data center installations. The product portfolio includes:

Air-to-liquid, liquid-to-air and liquid-to-liquid cooling

Rack/row CDUs

Rack and secondary fluid manifolds, as well as hose assemblies

Immersion cooling

Technical Specifications

CDU solutions providers often release theoretical performance data when launching a new product. nVent can provide RackChiller CDU800 data based on actual performance through independent lab verifications and results from early platform adopters. This empirical data provided information on RackChiller CDU800's high performance, heat exchange, flow and pressure delivery.

The RackChiller CDU800 provides 800kW of liquid cooling capacity at 4K approach temperature and delivers high-performance liquid flow, pressure delivery and heat dissipation within a standard IT rack footprint. The CDU is an ideal high-density liquid coolant distribution solution for close-coupled and direct-to-chip cooling applications.

The RackChiller CDU800 is designed for reliability, availability and serviceability. The platform is designed with N+N redundant pumps that provide up to 950 liters per minute of secondary flow and 46 psi (3.2 bar) differential pressure.

The CDU includes a smart control system that monitors more than 35 integrated sensors continuously. This combination, coupled with low approach temperature throughout the operating range, can eliminate the need for costly chiller support by enabling The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers class of W45 warm water liquid cooling of high-power IT systems. The pumps, sensors and filtration system are serviceable without incurring downtime or impacting performance during operation.

The complete system is integrated into an aesthetical enclosure with a 10-inch color touch display, removable side panels and doors. The CDU can be installed onto a slab or raised floor, in a row with IT equipment racks, or a separate facility room.

Across its nVent HOFFMAN, nVent RAYCHEM and nVent SCHROFF brands, nVent offers the most complete and innovative thermal management solutions for a variety of applications to meet equipment protection needs. From standard fan assemblies to air conditioners, heat exchangers, liquid cooling, leak detection and more, customers can choose from more than 2,000 UL-Listed and Recognized products for reliable operation and longer life of protected components.

Learn more about the nVent HOFFMAN RackChiller CDU800

Learn more about the best-in-class nVent thermal management portfolio

