Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2QD ISIN: US87157B1035 Ticker-Symbol: H6K 
Tradegate
03.08.22
08:43 Uhr
1,600 Euro
+0,020
+1,27 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5701,64022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2022 | 22:17
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss to Power Telkomsigma's Launch of Two New Premium Personal Cloud Solutions in Indonesia

Incoming University Students Throughout Indonesia Will Receive a Free Floudrive Personal Cloud Account; A Premium Floudrive Account Will Also Be Available to 170 Million Telkomsel Mobile Customers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 03, 2022, Telkomsigma is now making its Floudrive service, powered by Synchronoss Personal Cloud, available to university students and Telkomsel mobile customers.

As the IT Services and Data Center arm of Telkomsel, Telkomsigma is utilizing the Synchronoss Personal Cloudplatform for its Floudrive service, offering a reliable and intuitive cloud storage experience with the ability to backup and restore digital content, including photos, video, texts, and other files. To ensure compliance with Indonesia's data storage laws, Synchronoss has partnered with Alibaba, leveraging their in-country IT infrastructure.

Beginning in September, Telkomsigma will offer incoming university students a free Floudrive account that includes 50 gigabytes of cloud storage, which can be used to backup all digital content as well as share files and photos. The free bundle is the first of its kind and offered through select universities in Indonesia. Additionally, Telkomsigma will offer a premium version of Floudrive to 170 million Telkomsel mobile customers. The premium service will include 100 gigabytes of storage.

"We are excited to rollout these two new premium personal cloud solutions that leverage the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform, especially within the universities, which is an industry-first," said Tanto Suratno, Director of Business and Sales, Telkomsigma. "The combination of Synchronoss and Alibaba will enable us to keep pace with the millions of subscribers that will take advantage of our free and premium Floudrive services."

"Telkomsigma, Telkomsel, and Telkom Indonesia understand the unique market opportunity to deliver personal cloud solutions that will enable a broad range of digital services to subscribers throughout Indonesia," said Patrick Doran, Chief Technology Officer at Synchronoss. "Knowing that local data sovereignty is a critical customer requirement, we certified our technology platform on the Alibaba Cloud platform, delivering a white-label personal cloud solution that is secure, reliable, scalable, and in-country."

Leading Tier One service providers utilize Synchronoss Personal Cloud, Synchronoss Email Suite, or both to manage more than 250 million subscribers worldwide, storing and managing more than 142 petabytes of data.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover / Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
SNCR@gatewayir.com


SYNCHRONOSS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.