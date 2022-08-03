Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.08.2022 | 22:40
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GameChange Solar Announces 6 GW Midwest Tracker Factory, Increases USA Capacity to 14 GW

NORWALK, Conn, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that a new, 6 GW tracker tube line will start operations in the Midwest in February 2023, supporting GameChange in its rapid growth in the US market. This state-of-the-art, highly automated facility allows GameChange to expand its US tracker tube capacity to 14 GW.

GameChange Solar Announces 6 GW Midwest Tracker Factory, Increases USA Capacity to 14 GW

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated, "As our customers grow their business, GameChange is committed to continue to grow our substantial USA manufacturing base to allow for fast deliveries and flexibility in our supply chain."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Related Links
https://www.gamechangesolar.com/

GameChange Solar - Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1872069/GameChange_Solar_6_GW_Midwest_Tracker_Factory.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.