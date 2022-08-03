MDB Capital Holdings Hires Jeremy James as Chief Accounting Officer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, a privately held Public Venture Capital platform with the objective of growing the public venture marketplace and optimizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, today announced the hiring of Jeremy James as Chief Accounting Officer.

In this role, Mr. James will be responsible for MDB's global accounting function, internal reporting, and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. James brings extensive financial and regulatory experience and leadership, which will further build out the company's financial capabilities and support its growth initiatives. He previously served in Ernst & Young's consulting practice and Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C.'s audit practice working with multiple Fortune 500 companies, including MGM Mirage, Universal Pictures, Amazon, Microsoft, Westfield, Mattel, and Aerojet Rocketdyne.

In prior roles, Mr. James led the adoption and software implementation of multiple accounting standards, including the Revenue Recognition Standard (ASC 606), the Lease Accounting Standard (ASC 842), and Current Expected Credit Losses Standard (ASU 2016-13).

Mr. James holds a BS in Accounting from Azusa Pacific University and is a licensed CPA in Texas and California.

"With more than two decades of experience and a demonstrated track record of success in all areas of financial services, Jeremy is a vital addition to our team, as we prepare to file for a direct listing on a national securities exchange and drive our business forward," said CEO and Chairman Christopher Marlett.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB believes the natural next step is to become a public entity and attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets. MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures') and Patentvest, Inc. ("Patentvest'), and a majority-owned company that is also a partner company, Invizyne Technologies, Inc. ("Invizyne'). MDB is also in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance our investment banking services to both issuers and investors. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

