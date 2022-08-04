Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) ("Atrium") announces the retirement of Jennifer Scoffield as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 12, 2022.

Robert Goodall, CEO of Atrium, stated, "Jennifer joined Atrium in September 2015 and was quickly promoted to VP Finance in December 2016. On January 1, 2018 she became the Chief Financial Officer of both Atrium and its manager, Canadian Mortgage Capital Corporation ("CMCC"). She has been instrumental in building the finance and mortgage administration departments as Atrium grew its assets from $600 million to over $800 million today. Jennifer was involved with me in all aspects of running the business, including successfully completing numerous common share and convertible debenture issues during her time with Atrium. The quality and accuracy of her work was impeccable, and she always had the full confidence and support of the board of directors. We shall all miss Jennifer's presence at the company, and on behalf of the Atrium Board I wish her all the best in this next chapter of her life."

Atrium also announces the appointment of John Ahmad as the new Chief Financial Officer of Atrium and CMCC, effective September 12, 2022. John is a CPA who brings experience across financial reporting, planning & analysis, mergers & acquisitions, and operational efficiency. He started his career in the assurance practice with a Big 4 accounting firm in Toronto. Since then, he has worked in transaction advisory services, private equity, and banking industries across Canada and the US. Since 2011, John has led finance teams in two Canadian regulated financial institutions, and mostly recently led the build out and launch of a Schedule 1 digital bank.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

