Via Renewables, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Key Highlights

Achieved $12.5 million in Net Income and $13.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter

Achieved $35.4 million in Gross Profit and $23.7 million in Retail Gross Margin for the second quarter

Total RCE count of 368,000 as of June 30, 2022

Average monthly attrition of 3.1% compared to 3.3% in second quarter 2021

Total liquidity of $71.1 million as of June 30, 2022

"Via Renewables is pleased to announce that we have entered into a new $195 million Credit Facility, which replaced the existing facility, on June 30, 2022. The new facility creates increased operating flexibility and a competitive long term capital structure. In the second quarter of 2022, we were able to increase our customer acquisition spend considerably from the second quarter of 2021. We've been hitting our telemarketing goals while continuing to ramp our D2D channels. Attrition has slightly decreased compared to the second quarter of 2021 even with increased sales due to climbing market rates. Customers are finding it harder to shop rates with both utilities and retail providers raising rates to keep up with the rising cost of energy." said Keith Maxwell, Via Renewables' President and Chief Executive Officer.

Summary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $12.5 million compared to net income of $24.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease, compared to the prior year, was largely the result of a reduction in mark-to-market on our hedges, partially offset by a reduction in income tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expense.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Via Renewables reported Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Lower quarter over quarter Adjusted EBITDA is driven by lower electricity and natural gas unit margins due to rising commodity prices, higher CAC spend and higher G&A expenses. It's offset by a $4.4 million non-recurring addback, which is the result of receiving $9.6 million from ERCOT related to Winter Storm Uri. The additional $5.2 million benefit was taken in the first quarter of 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Via Renewables reported Gross Profit of $35.4 million compared to Gross Profit of $46.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease, compared to the prior year, was largely the result of a reduction in mark-to-market on our hedges partially offset by the $9.6 million received from ERCOT related to Winter Storm Uri. Additionally, while revenue increased in the second quarter of 2022, it was offset by higher cost of revenues due to rapidly rising commodity prices compared to the second quarter of 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Via Renewables reported Retail Gross Margin of $23.7 million compared to Retail Gross Margin of $26.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Increasing commodity prices were the driving factor in the decrease partially offset by higher natural gas volumes.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

($ in thousands) June 30, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,196 Senior Credit Facility Availability (1) 22,914 Subordinated Debt Facility Availability (2) 5,000 Total Liquidity $ 71,110

(1) Reflects amount of Letters of Credit that could be issued based on existing covenants as of June 30, 2022.

(2) The availability of the Subordinated Facility is dependent on our Founder's discretion.

Dividend

On July 20, 2022, Via Renewables' Board of Directors declared quarterly dividends of $0.18125 per share on its Class A common stock payable on September 15, 2022 to holders of record on September 1, 2022, and $0.568125 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock payable on October 17, 2022 to holders of record on October 3, 2022.

Business Outlook

Mr. Maxwell concluded, "Our focus is on optimizing our book and operationalizing in today's turbulent market climate, which includes record demand and volatile commodity prices. In order to drive growth, we will continue to expand our organic sales channels and new product offerings, along with actively pursuing potential acquisitions to complement our customer portfolio."

VIA RENEWABLES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Retail revenues $ 98,347 $ 82,309 $ 226,405 $ 195,454 Net asset optimization (expense) (1,248 ) (114 ) (2,152 ) (254 ) Total Revenues 97,099 82,195 224,253 195,200 Operating Expenses: Retail cost of revenues 61,702 36,176 130,409 158,344 General and administrative 13,583 10,663 28,518 23,334 Depreciation and amortization 4,936 5,413 10,120 11,449 Total Operating Expenses 80,221 52,252 169,047 193,127 Operating income 16,878 29,943 55,206 2,073 Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (1,820 ) (1,552 ) (3,127 ) (2,863 ) Interest and other income 206 79 255 165 Total other expenses (1,614 ) (1,473 ) (2,872 ) (2,698 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 15,264 28,470 52,334 (625 ) Income tax expense 2,730 3,674 8,774 2,139 Net income (loss) $ 12,534 $ 24,796 $ 43,560 $ (2,764 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 7,916 14,313 25,968 (5,616 ) Net income attributable to Via Renewables, Inc. stockholders $ 4,618 $ 10,483 $ 17,592 $ 2,852 Less: Dividend on Series A Preferred Stock 1,700 1,951 3,651 3,902 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Class A common stock $ 2,918 $ 8,532 $ 13,941 $ (1,050 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Via Renewables, Inc. per share of Class A common stock Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.58 $ 0.89 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.58 $ 0.88 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 15,745 14,685 15,701 14,656 Diluted 15,776 14,821 15,793 14,767

Selected Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 43,196 68,899 Working capital 141,784 114,188 Total assets 348,817 355,276 Total debt 115,000 135,000 Total liabilities 183,149 217,637 Total stockholders' equity 63,366 53,352

Selected Cash Flow Data Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,944 $ 9,168 Net cash used in investing activities $ (5,160 ) $ (1,063 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (37,581 ) $ 24,751

Operating Segment Results (in thousands, except volume and per unit operating data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Retail Electricity Segment Total Revenues $ 82,290 $ 71,689 $ 170,331 $ 150,444 Retail Cost of Revenues 50,116 31,203 96,276 138,727 Less: Net gain on non-trading derivatives, net of cash settlements 5,898 18,835 30,593 24,352 Non-recurring event - Winter Storm Uri 9,565 - 9,565 (64,900 ) Retail Gross Margin (1) - Electricity $ 16,711 $ 21,651 $ 33,897 $ 52,265 Volumes - Electricity (MWhs) (3) 603,497 614,000 1,288,649 1,236,127 Retail Gross Margin (2) (4) - Electricity per MWh $ 27.69 $ 35.26 $ 26.30 $ 42.28 Retail Natural Gas Segment Total Revenues $ 16,057 $ 10,620 $ 56,074 $ 45,010 Retail Cost of Revenues 11,586 4,973 34,133 19,617 Less: Net gain (loss) on non-trading derivatives, net of cash settlements (2,510 ) 858 3,391 1,206 Retail Gross Margin (1) - Gas $ 6,981 $ 4,789 $ 18,550 $ 24,187 Volumes - Gas (MMBtus) 1,943,494 1,268,051 6,600,612 5,097,525 Retail Gross Margin (2) - Gas per MMBtu $ 3.59 $ 3.78 $ 2.81 $ 4.75

(1) Reflects the Retail Gross Margin attributable to our Retail Electricity Segment or Retail Natural Gas Segment, as applicable. Retail Gross Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" for a reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin to its most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

(2) Reflects the Retail Gross Margin for the Retail Electricity Segment or Retail Natural Gas Segment, as applicable, divided by the total volumes in MWh or MMBtu, respectively.

(3) Excludes volumes (8,402 MWhs) related to Winter Storm Uri impact for the six months ended June, 30, 2021.

(4) Retail Gross Margin - Electricity per MWh excludes Winter Storm Uri impact for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA less (i) customer acquisition costs incurred in the current period, plus or minus (ii) net (loss) gain on derivative instruments, and (iii) net current period cash settlements on derivative instruments, plus (iv) non-cash compensation expense, and (v) other non-cash and non-recurring operating items. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before the provision for income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization. This conforms to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA in our Senior Credit Facility.

We deduct all current period customer acquisition costs (representing spending for organic customer acquisitions) in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation because such costs reflect a cash outlay in the period in which they are incurred, even though we capitalize and amortize such costs over two years. We do not deduct the cost of customer acquisitions through acquisitions of businesses or portfolios of customers in calculating Adjusted EBITDA.

We deduct our net gains (losses) on derivative instruments, excluding current period cash settlements, from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation in order to remove the non-cash impact of net gains and losses on these instruments. We also deduct non-cash compensation expense that results from the issuance of restricted stock units under our long-term incentive plan due to the non-cash nature of the expense.

We adjust from time to time other non-cash or unusual and/or infrequent charges due to either their non-cash nature or their infrequency. We have historically included the financial impact of weather variability in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. We will continue this historical approach, but during the first quarter of 2021 we incurred a net pre-tax financial loss of $64.9 million due to Winter Storm Uri. This loss was incurred due to uncharacteristic extended sub-freezing temperatures across Texas combined with the impact of the pricing caps ordered by ERCOT. We believe this event is unusual, infrequent, and non-recurring in nature.

As our Senior Credit Facility is considered a material agreement and Adjusted EBITDA is a key component of our material covenants, we consider our covenant compliance to be material to the understanding of our financial condition and/or liquidity. Our lenders under our Senior Credit Facility allowed $60.0 million of the $64.9 million pre-tax storm loss incurred in the first quarter of 2021 to be added back as a non-recurring item in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our Debt Covenant Calculations. We received a $0.4 million credit from ERCOT for winter storm related losses during the third quarter of 2021, resulting in a net pre-tax storm loss of $64.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. In June 2022, we received $9.6 million from ERCOT related to PURA Subchapter N Securitization financing. For consistent presentation of the financial impact of Winter Storm Uri, $5.2 million of the $9.6 million is reflected as non-recurring items reducing Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our performance and results of operations and that Adjusted EBITDA is also useful for an understanding of our financial condition and/or liquidity due to its use in covenants in our Senior Credit Facility. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, commercial banks and rating agencies, use to assess the following:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the retail energy industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure, historical cost basis and specific items not reflective of ongoing operations;

the ability of our assets to generate earnings sufficient to support our proposed cash dividends;

our ability to fund capital expenditures (including customer acquisition costs) and incur and service debt; and

our compliance with financial debt covenants in our Senior Credit Facility.

Retail Gross Margin

We define retail gross margin as gross profit less (i) net asset optimization revenues (expenses), (ii) net gains (losses) on non-trading derivative instruments, (iii) net current period cash settlements on non-trading derivative instruments and (iv) gains (losses) from non-recurring events (including non-recurring market volatility). Retail gross margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary performance measure used by our management to determine the performance of our retail natural gas and electricity segments as a result of recurring operations. As an indicator of our retail energy business's operating performance, retail gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, gross profit, its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe retail gross margin provides information useful to investors as an indicator of our retail energy business's operating performance.

We have historically included the financial impact of weather variability in the calculation of Retail Gross Margin. We will continue this historical approach, but during the first quarter of 2021 we added back the $64.9 million financial loss incurred related to Winter Storm Uri, as described above, in the calculation of Retail Gross Margin because the extremity of the Texas storm combined with the impact of unprecedented pricing mechanisms ordered by ERCOT is considered unusual, infrequent, and non-recurring in nature. In June 2022, we received $9.6 million from ERCOT related to PURA Subchapter N Securitization financing. The $9.6 million is reflected as a non-recurring item reducing Retail Gross Margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for consistent presentation of the financial impacts of Winter Storm Uri.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Retail Gross Margin is gross profit. Our non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities, or gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP and have limitations as analytical tools. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA or Retail Gross Margin in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities, and gross profit, and are defined differently by different companies in our industry, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Management compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin as analytical tools by reviewing the comparable GAAP measures, understanding the differences between the measures and incorporating these data points into management's decision-making process.

The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and net cash provided (used in) operating activities for each of the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 12,534 $ 24,796 $ 43,560 $ (2,764 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,936 5,413 10,120 11,449 Interest expense 1,820 1,552 3,127 2,863 Income tax expense 2,730 3,674 8,774 2,139 EBITDA 22,020 35,435 65,581 13,687 Less: Net, gain on derivative instruments 12,397 18,904 57,460 25,928 Net cash settlements on derivative instruments (8,708 ) 795 (21,844 ) (390 ) Customer acquisition costs 1,394 243 2,590 456 Plus: Non-cash compensation expense 1,571 1,104 1,922 1,571 Non-recurring event - Winter Storm Uri (5,162 ) - (5,162 ) 60,000 Non-recurring legal settlement - (2,225 ) - (2,225 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,346 $ 14,372 $ 24,135 $ 47,039

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,361 $ 32,800 $ 12,944 $ 9,168 Amortization of deferred financing costs (468 ) (258 ) (713 ) (517 ) Bad debt expense (809 ) (134 ) (1,833 ) 113 Interest expense 1,820 1,552 3,127 2,863 Income tax expense 2,730 3,674 8,774 2,139 Non-recurring event - Winter Storm Uri (5,162 ) - (5,162 ) 60,000 Non-recurring legal settlement - (2,225 ) - (2,225 ) Changes in operating working capital Accounts receivable, prepaids, current assets (9,928 ) (20,058 ) (9,373 ) (31,761 ) Inventory 2,283 965 409 (400 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,221 8,059 20,798 12,857 Other (702 ) (10,003 ) (4,836 ) (5,198 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,346 $ 14,372 $ 24,135 $ 47,039 Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,361 $ 32,800 $ 12,944 $ 9,168 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,562 ) $ (543 ) $ (5,160 ) $ (1,063 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (15,056 ) $ (9,208 ) $ (37,581 ) $ 24,751

The following table presents a reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin to gross profit for each of the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin to Gross Profit







Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Revenue $ 97,099 $ 82,195 $ 224,253 $ 195,200 Less: Retail cost of revenues 61,702 36,176 130,409 158,344 Gross Profit 35,397 46,019 93,844 36,856 Less: Net asset optimization (expense) (1,248 ) (114 ) (2,152 ) (254 ) Gain on non-trading derivative instruments 12,067 18,898 55,983 25,952 Cash settlements on non-trading derivative instruments (8,679 ) 795 (21,999 ) (394 ) Non-recurring event - Winter Storm Uri 9,565 - 9,565 (64,900 ) Retail Gross Margin $ 23,692 $ 26,440 $ 52,447 $ 76,452 Retail Gross Margin - Retail Electricity Segment (1)(2) $ 16,711 $ 21,651 $ 33,897 $ 52,265 Retail Gross Margin - Retail Natural Gas Segment $ 6,981 $ 4,789 $ 18,550 $ 24,187

