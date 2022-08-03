Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and food production space to a variety of businesses, has applied for a Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") in connection with a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the "Financial Statements") and the related management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Required Records"). Coho was obligated to file the Required Records on or before July 29, 2022 (the "Filing Deadline"), in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company determined that it would not able to meet the Filing Deadline as a result of its change in year end (from December 31 to March 31) and the change of the Company's auditors (which took effect on July 6, 2022). The Company anticipates finalizing the Required Records imminently. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Company made an application to relevant provincial securities commissions under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders and has received the MCTO in respect of the late filing. While the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities, will not be able to trade the Company's shares. The MCTO was determined by the Company to be a preferable alternative to a failure-to-file cease trade order.

Although the Company remains confident in its ability to complete the Financial Statements and file the Required Records, it requires an extension and therefore applied for the MCTO. The Company anticipates it will file the Required Records imminently. Until then, the Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in National Policy 12-203 for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release.

The Company also confirms that, at the date hereof, there are no insolvency proceedings against it and no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

