Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the in-health food sector, announces today that a management cease trade order was granted on August 2, 2022 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), as the Company anticipates delays in filing its financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and certifications (the "Annual Filings"). The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company will work with its auditors to complete the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements and expects to file the Annual Filings by August 31, 2022. The delays are primarily the result of the close proximity of the Company's acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Beanfields, Inc. on February 16, 2022, and the Company's financial year end of March 31, and the work required to consolidate those operations.

Until the Company completes the Annual Filings, the Company will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

The Company reports that: (i) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203, and no such default is anticipated; (ii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iii) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

