IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 58% EBITA growth in the first half of 2022

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (4 August 2022) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first half year 2022 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Gross profit growth of 42% to EUR 584.2 million (+36% on a constant currency basis)

• Operating EBITA increase of 58% to EUR 296.7 million (+52% on a constant currency basis)

• Net result increase of 68% to EUR 177.0 million (+60% on a constant currency basis)

• Cash earnings per share increased by 57% to EUR 3.68 (first half of 2021: EUR 2.34)

• In the second quarter of 2022, IMCD signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Welex, based in China

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "IMCD's first six months showed record growth with an increase of 58% of operating EBITA. The trend of strong demand and increased prices continued. In addition, we were able to attract new product lines, and the acquired businesses performed beyond expectation. Obviously, there is a lot of macro-economic and political uncertainty which makes future developments difficult to predict. We remain however confident in our strong and resilient business model operating with a highly competent and motivated staff across the world in various market segments with a wide variety of products."

