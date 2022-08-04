The Doodle Dynasty ((855) 424-3007) announces the birth of a new litter of Goldendoodle puppies that are now available for sale.

Santa Clarita, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - The Doodle Dynasty's recent announcement comes as a result of the efforts of Raul and Betty - two ethical dog breeders who believe that not only are dogs man's best friends but that they are gifts to any family. The new puppies all carry the classic "teddy bear" look of Goldendoodles, often looking like plush puppy dolls when they are young.

More details can be found at https://thedoodledynasty.com





As conscientious multi-generational Goldendoodle dog breeders, The Doodle Dynasty believes in matching the right dog to the right owner. For them, it is not about the profit but the joy of building families. With the announcement of their new litter that is being born, the pair explains that they will also ask prospective owners a few background questions, particularly to find out if they can provide the space and love Goldendoodles need to thrive.

The goal is to pair pet parents with a happy and healthy dog of a lifetime.

The Doodle Dynasty explains that Goldendoodles are a rare breed, embodying the playful and loving attitude of Golden Retrievers combined with the intelligence and loyalty of poodles. Typically, Goldendoodles grow to weigh between 35 and 55 pounds and require a large space to run or walk.

The puppies at The Doodle Dynasty are healthy and socialized at an early age to make them family-friendly and suitable for young parents with children. To cultivate the naturally sweet temperament of these teddy bear puppies, the pair raises them in a loving family environment. All its puppies are whelped in their breeders' home.

The new litter has received the required vaccinations to ensure they are happy, healthy, and progressing. They have also been fed high-quality dog food and provided with favorable living conditions and abundant space to play.

The Goldendoodles are bred to have low to non-shedding coats and are allergy-friendly. This means the dog can make a good fit for handlers with allergies and for families who prefer a low-maintenance but playful puppy in their homes.

Raul and Betty previously bred Cocker Spaniels before falling in love with the Goldendoodle. They are experienced dog breeders and are meticulous in choosing their puppies and how they are raised.

Additional details are available at https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf0E61HFGs7

Contact Info:

Name: Raul Meza

Email: raul@promeza.com

Organization: The Doodle Dynasty

Address: 18283 Arial Way, Santa Clarita, California 91351, United States

Phone: +1-855-424-3007

Website: https://thedoodledynasty.com

