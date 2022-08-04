Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Half-year Report

04 August 2022

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES

The investment objectives of the Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC are to achieve a high income from, and to realise long-term growth in the capital value of its portfolio. The Company seeks to achieve these objectives by investing principally in the equity and equity-related securities of companies operating primarily in the renewable energy sector, as well as other sustainable infrastructure investments.

GREEN ECONOMY - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

In January 2022, the Company received London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark, a classification which is awarded to companies and funds that are driving the global green economy. To qualify for the Green Economy Mark, companies and funds must generate 50% or more of their total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the global green economy.

PRI - PRINCIPLES FOR RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT

The Fund Manager integrates Governance and Social responsibility into its investment process. Premier Miton is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment, an organisation which encourages and supports its signatories to incorporate environmental, social, and governance factors into their investment and ownership decisions.

FE FUNDINFO - CROWN FUND RATING - 4 STARS

The Crown Fund Rating is a global quantitative rating that is based on a fund's historical performance relative to an appropriate benchmark. The rating relies on three key measurements - alpha, volatility and consistent performance, to dictate the one-to-five Crown score. The ratings are designed to help investors distinguish funds that have superior performance in terms of stock picking, consistency and risk control.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

for the six months to 30 June 2022

Six months to Year ended 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 Total Return Performance Total Assets Total Return[1] (1.5%) 19.8% S&P Global Clean Energy Index (GBP)[2] 0.4% (22.5%) Ongoing charges[3] 1.71% 1.65% Six months to Year ended 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 % change Ordinary Share Returns Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share (cum income)[4] 200.66p 210.60p (4.7%) Mid-market price per Ordinary Share 175.50p 196.50p (10.7%) Discount to Net Asset Value (12.5%) (6.7%) Net Asset Value Total Return[5] (3.1%) 26.5% Share Price Total Return[2] (8.9%) 30.7%

Six months to Six months to 30 June 30 June 2022 2021 % change Returns and Dividends Revenue Return per Ordinary Share 3.95p 4.45p (11.2%) Net Dividends declared per Ordinary Share 3.50p 3.50p 0.0%

Historic Full Year Dividends 31 December 31 December Dividends paid in respect of the year to: 2021 2020 % change Dividend 7.00p 10.20p (31.4%)

Six months to Year ended 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 % change Zero Dividend Preference Share Returns Net Asset Value per Zero Dividend Preference Share[4] 108.02p 105.44p 2.4% Mid-market price per Zero Dividend Preference Share[2] 107.50p 107.50p 0.0% (Discount)/premium to Net Asset Value (0.5%) 2.0%

As at As at 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 Hurdle Rates (Per Annum) Ordinary Shares Hurdle rate to return the 30 June 2022 share price of 175.50p (December 2021: 196.50p) at 28 November 2025[6] (0.6%) 0.7% Zero Dividend Preference Shares Hurdle rate to return the redemption share price for the 2025 ZDPs of 127.6111p at 28 November 2025[7] (25.6%) (23.1%)

Six months to Year ended 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 % change* Balance Sheet Gross Assets less Current Liabilities (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares) £52.0m £53.4m (2.7%) Zero Dividend Preference Shares (£15.4m) (£15.0m) (2.4%) Equity Shareholders' Funds £36.6m £38.4m (4.7%) Gearing on Ordinary Shares[8] 42.0% 39.0% Zero Dividend Preference Share Cover (non-cumulative)[9] 2.68x 2.74x

[1] Source: Premier Fund Managers Ltd ("PFM Ltd"). Based on opening and closing total assets plus dividends marked "ex-dividend" within the period.

[2] Source: Bloomberg.

[3] Ongoing charges have been based on the Company's management fees and other operating expenses as a percentage of gross assets less current liabilities over the period (excluding ZDPs' accrued capital entitlement).

[4] Articles of Association Basis.

[5] Source: PFM Ltd. Based on opening and closing NAVs plus dividends marked "ex-dividend".

[6] Source: PFM Ltd. The Ordinary Shares Hurdle Rate is the compound rate of growth of the total assets required each year to meet the Ordinary Share price at 30 June 2022.

[7] Source: PFM Ltd. The ZDP Shares Hurdle Rate is the compound rate that the total assets could decline each year until the predetermined redemption date, for ZDP shareholders still to receive the redemption entitlement.

[8] Source: PFM Ltd. Based on Zero Dividend Preference Shares divided by Ordinary Shareholders' Equity at end of each period.

[9 Source PFM Ltd. Non-cumulative cover = Gross assets at period end divided by final repayment of ZDP Shares plus management fees charged to capital.

*% change is calculated on actual figures, and may be different from that which could be obtained by using rounded figures shown within this section.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

for the six months to 30 June 2022

Introduction

In the Chairman's Statement within the 2021 Annual Report, I noted that the main headwind faced by markets in 2022 would likely be the extent to which inflation would prove to be more entrenched than transitory. In the event, it has become increasingly clear that inflation will have both a higher peak, and will last longer than was anticipated six months ago.

The underlying causes of the current high level of inflation are many, including supply deficiencies resulting from an ill-preparedness for post-Covid economic reopening, the expansion of the money supply, and higher commodity prices, partly resulting from the war in Ukraine. Central banks were caught behind the inflationary curve, and have been forced to react in a sharper way than they perhaps could have, if they had started to tighten monetary conditions at an earlier stage. The risk now is that, in order to maintain credibility, they go too far in raising rates, triggering, or exacerbating, an anticipated recession.

While the investment environment is undoubtedly challenging, I believe that the portfolio is well positioned, having exposures to energy markets and a good level of inflation protection within the underlying revenues of investee companies.

Performance

Equity markets have been weak in the first half of 2022 with both Europe and the US experiencing double-digit negative returns. The UK with its higher weighting to "old economy" energy and resource companies, fared slightly better but was still in negative territory.

The underlying performance of the Company was marginally behind its performance benchmark, the S&P Global Clean Energy Index, which recorded a positive return in sterling of 0.4%. PMGR's capital structure means that market movements are amplified in the Ordinary Share Net Asset Value ("NAV"), and the NAV total return was negative 3.1%.

The Company benefitted from good performances in its UK holdings, an area to which the portfolio has a significant weighting. Offsetting this was weakness in the Chinese positions. In addition, the holding in Finnish generator Fortum was sold in the period at a substantial discount to the level at which it started the year. Fortum's Russian investments, accounting for approximately 20% of profits, caused its shares to fall sharply. Following the sale, the portfolio has no investment exposure to Russia.

Unfortunately, and in common with many other investment trusts, the discount between the Company's NAV per share and its share price increased, and was 12.5% at the end of June. PMGR's share price fell by 10.7%, with a share price total return of negative 8.9% taking dividends into account.

Review of the six months

Russia's war in Ukraine looks likely to continue for some time. Market reaction was at first muted, but the implications for global energy and food prices are now becoming apparent. Russia is responding to sanctions by restricting volumes of natural gas sent to Europe, and the outlook for supplies over the coming winter is uncertain.

Combined with a reduction in French nuclear output caused by technical outages for repairs, and higher prices for carbon emissions, it is unsurprising therefore, that European power prices have remained at exceptionally high levels. This will undoubtedly cause much hardship, and governments can be expected to seek ways to restrict "excess profitability" in the energy sector, including renewables. This may take the form of windfall taxes, or direct intervention in markets.

However, in order to secure a long-term future of energy independence from Russia, Europe has little choice but to accelerate the build out of renewable electricity facilities. We therefore expect that any actions against the renewable generation sector will be modest, so as not to discourage investment.

In this regard, the European commission published proposals to reduce reliance on Russian energy, removing obstacles to the permitting of new renewable energy assets, and to encourage the development of long-term corporate power purchase contracts. In total, it aims to almost triple the EU's wind and solar generation capacities by 2030. In turn, the UK has increased its already ambitious targets for offshore wind.

High inflation is an overriding concern for markets. Here I would note that the majority of operating costs in the renewable energy sector are fixed. Capital costs for new build assets, including for equipment such as solar panels, or logistics such as shipping, which had increased in 2021, are now moderating. In any event, higher capital costs are more than offset by greater increases in electricity prices. Lastly, many revenue streams such as corporate power sales agreements, or government incentive mechanisms, are often inflation linked. Higher inflation can therefore be of benefit to many renewable energy companies.

Despite being relatively insulated against the issues described above, the Chinese market has also fallen, not helped by the government's zero-Covid policy.

Finally, the last remaining holding that was "non-compliant" with the renewable energy investment policy, Indian coal generator OPG Power Ventures, was sold in the period.

Earnings and Dividends

Revenue return per Ordinary Share of 3.95p represented a fall of 11.2% on the 4.45p reported for the first half of 2021. This is mainly a result of the following:

Firstly, the sale of the position in Fortum, which paid a relatively large dividend only once a year in the first half. Reinvestment of the proceeds should mean that the loss of this dividend is recouped in the second half.

Secondly, the first half of 2021 contained the beneficial receipt of historic overseas tax reclaims, which did not occur in 2022.

Despite this, underlying revenue generation has been good. Companies have either increased or held their dividends, with dividend increases from the Trust's larger Chinese investments being particularly encouraging. In addition, the strength of the US dollar, Hong Kong dollar (pegged to the US dollar), and Canadian dollar, has increased the sterling value of dividends received from investments denominated in those currencies.

On 30 June, the Trust paid a first interim dividend of 1.75p per share. The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 1.75p per share, to be paid on 30 September 2022 and will be marked ex-dividend on 1 September 2022. These dividends are consistent with those paid in 2021.

Change of brokership

Following a review of the Company's brokership arrangements, the directors appointed finnCap Capital Markets, replacing Singer Capital Markets, as the Company's stockbroker with effect from 15 March 2022. The directors remain committed to growing the size of the Company.

Outlook

Sadly, I expect the war in Ukraine to drag on for some time. It will take time for the full effects to be felt, and longer still for Europe to wean itself off Russian energy. In this environment, energy prices are likely to stay at elevated levels, and returns on renewable energy assets should therefore remain attractive.

The effect of the war in Ukraine on energy prices and inflation is not limited to Europe; it is having a global impact. In addition, the worldwide effort to lower carbon emissions is a fundamental shift that is driving investment in renewables. Hence, the company's portfolio of a carefully selected number of stocks, diversified by region and technology, is well positioned to benefit from the increased global demand for renewable energy.

Gillian Nott OBE

Chairman

3 August 2022

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

for the six months to 30 June 2022

Market review

In the first half of 2022, the renewable energy sector benefitted from some strong tailwinds, offset by a worsening economic environment.

As noted in the Chairman's statement, the high electricity price environment is to the benefit of renewable energy companies, particularly in Europe, which is experiencing unprecedented gas and electricity prices. In addition, with governments more concerned than ever about energy security, domestic sources of energy such as renewables should see enhanced growth and political goodwill. Large energy users are increasingly looking to sign long-term contracts with renewable producers, not only for environmental reasons, but to lock in long term electricity purchases at a reasonable price.

Offsetting this has been the high inflation environment, against which can be attributed much of the poor performance of both equity and bond markets during the period.

PMGR's investment strategy over the past 12 months has been to prioritise European and UK renewables, with a lower weighting to North America. UK and European renewable companies tend to have a higher degree of inflation linkage, and greater exposure to power prices, than their North American counterparts. North American renewables tend to sell power on long-term contracts with pre-determined price paths, resulting in a rather "bond-like" income stream. In consequence, their valuations can be expected to have a higher level of sensitivity to movements in interest rates.

This has, in the main, been a correct investment decision for the first half of 2022, and many of the larger European holdings have performed well. UK renewable companies have performed particularly well, rewarding the portfolio's overweight position. By contrast, the US and Canadian holdings have lost value in local currency, although this has been almost exactly offset by the stronger dollar, with their sterling performance being about flat on average.

The biggest contributor to negative performance in the period were the three large Chinese holdings (China Suntien Green Energy, China Everbright Environment, and China Longyuan Power), discussed in more depth below. Harsh lockdown policies have undoubtedly hurt sentiment, and the strong dollar environment has encouraged foreign investors to repatriate capital back to the US. However, we continue to believe these are attractive investments, with positive operational environments and modest valuation metrics. Reflecting this, all three recorded very strong dividend increases in respect of 2021.

The other major negative in the period relates to Finnish nuclear and hydro generator, Fortum, a 4.3% holding at December 2021, sold at a loss in the period. While its core business has performed well, its Russian investments, accounting for approximately 20% of operating profit, left it very exposed on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The portfolio has no Russian exposure following this sale.

Portfolio review

No major changes were made to the portfolio during the first half of 2022. The weighting to China fell on relative under-performance, while the UK increased on out-performance. Europe was level with the sale of Fortum offset by good performances in other holdings. North America was lower, on net sales of investments.

Listed renewable energy companies can be categorised into two broad groupings. Firstly, the investment companies, often referred to as yield companies or "yieldcos", which usually acquire built, or construction ready, assets paying out the majority of cash-flow to investors, and raising capital through new equity. Secondly, integrated development companies, which develop projects from first inception, retaining some assets but raising capital through a combination of retained earnings and project sales.

Yieldcos & Funds

The increased investment in the UK yieldcos, undertaken in 2021, worked well in the period. Greencoat UK Wind was particularly strong, its shares increasing by 9.5%. Greencoat has a higher exposure to power markets than other UK renewable investment companies, with less hedging or long term power sales within its portfolio.

Likewise NextEnergy Solar Fund and the Foresight Solar Fund, also performed well, with share price gains of 7.3% and 15.2% respectively in the period.Both are diversifying from their core UK solar mandates, expanding into new geographies and related investment areas such as energy storage. We continue to believe that the long-term power price forecasts used (provided by third party consultancies) in the calculation of NAVs in the UK, are overly conservative and that NAVs may prove to be an understatement of eventual value. In addition, the UK renewable investment companies benefit from the inflation linked incentive schemes covering part of their revenues.

A new position in Octopus Renewable Infrastructure ("ORIT") was started in the period. ORIT has a diversified portfolio of European assets, covering Finland, Sweden, Poland as well as the UK and Ireland, many of which are in construction.

The portfolio's holdings in North American yieldcos were less successful, although share price falls were offset by positive currency movements. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, Clearway Energy (A), and Transalta Renewables, saw their share prices fall by 9.8%, 4.5% and 12.3% respectively. We attribute these movements to valuation pressures resulting from increased yields and interest rates. Meanwhile, the companies continue to invest and report solid results.

PORTFOLIO SECTOR ALLOCATION

December 2021 June 2022 Renewable energy developers 28.64% 32.35% Yieldcos & funds 25.69% 32.11% Renewable focused utilities 14.58% 9.36% Energy storage 6.90% 8.21% Biomass generation and production 7.30% 6.72% Waste to energy 6.55% 5.69% Renewable technology and service 2.79% 2.44% Electricity networks 5.03% 2.25% Carbon markets 1.20% 0.87% Liquidation portfolio 1.32% 0.00%

Source: PFM Ltd

Renewable Energy Developers

PMGR's two Chinese renewable energy developers, China Suntien Green Energy and China Longyuan Power, following an exceptionally strong 2021, both lost value in the first half of 2022, their shares falling by 34.2% and 16.7%. This was despite reporting 2021 earnings growth of 43.0% and 27.6%, and dividend growth in respect of 2021 of 22.8% and 25.0% respectively.

Europe is host to several excellent renewable energy developers. German listed RWE is a company that is making the transition from a predominantly fossil fuel based generator, to one of the world's largest renewable companies, operating globally with a particular strength in offshore wind. RWE is aiming to invest Euro 50bn in its core renewable and flexible generation business by 2030, while at the same time managing a phase out of its coal, lignite, and nuclear generation assets. RWE reported excellent 2021 financial results, and has raised its 2022 expectations on the back of strong markets and continued growth. Its shares however fell 1.7% over the first half of the year.

In June 2021, Acciona, a Spanish company, spun out its renewables business, Acciona Energias, Acciona retaining an approximate 83% holding. Like RWE, Acciona Energias is a sizable, globally diversified, renewable developer. While the renewables subsidiary is the substantial majority of the business, Acciona also has various other businesses mainly focussed around infrastructure. Acciona has traded at a discount to the value implied by its renewables subsidiary, however this has fallen over the past year, and we have moved most of the position into the pure-play renewables business. Both shares performed well in the period.

We added to the position in Spanish listed global solar developer Grenergy, which has an extensive solar growth pipeline with a particularly strong position in both Spain and Chile. Its shares reacted well to higher power prices, gaining 16.8%.

Northland Power, a Canada based global renewables business mainly focussed on offshore wind (the construction of its most recent project being featured on the cover of this report), recorded a share price gain of 1.4% in Canadian dollars, although in sterling terms this translated to a gain of 11.5%.

There are an increasing number of quality European listed renewable developers. We have increased or maintained positions in MPC Energy Solutions (which is building a renewables portfolio concentrating on Central American and Caribbean), 7C Solarparken (mainly German solar), Bonheur (Scandinavian and UK wind, plus offshore installation vessels), and Enefit Green (Baltic renewables), together with several others. While not paying high dividends, they exhibit strong growth and benefit from higher energy prices.

PORTFOLIO GEOGRAPHIC ALLOCATION

December 2021 June 2022 United Kingdom 27.92% 33.11% Global 19.10% 20.35% Europe (excluding UK) 17.74% 16.81% China 19.11% 15.79% North America 12.66% 11.47% Latin America 2.14% 2.46% India 1.33% 0.00%

Source: PFM Ltd

Other sectors

Biomass producer and generator, Drax Power, had a solid half, its shares increasing by 6.3%, although had been higher until rumours of the UK government imposing a windfall tax acted to dampen the market's enthusiasm.

Waste to energy company, China Everbright Environment, was weak in common with the other Chinese holdings, falling by 26.0%. This was despite continued solid earnings, up 13.1% in 2021, with full year dividends up 13.3%

UK energy storage funds performed well, as the grid operator faces a difficult task in balancing the UK's energy flows, made more volatile by increased renewable energy on the system. The Trust's largest position, Gresham House Energy Storage, gained 20.3% Harmony Energy and Gore Street Energy Storage also performed well with share price gains of 12.6% and 2.5%.

We continue to like the "hidden value" of the quality renewable businesses within the portfolio's renewable focussed utilities, those utilities with substantial and growing renewable energy businesses. Despite very solid operational and financial results, share price moves were, however, muted on the difficult economic environment. SSE's March 2022 results were strong, with a 22% gain in normalised earnings. We added to the Iberdrola position, which also produced good 2021 financial results, its renewable energy business being particularly strong. Algonquin Power & Utilities' strategy is to consolidate smaller US utility companies while expanding its nationwide renewables business. 2021 results were strong with several new renewable assets commissioned, plus the acquisition of Kentucky Power.

Income

The portfolio has a healthy level of underlying dividend growth. The strong dividend increases seen in the main Chinese investments are discussed above. Also worthy of note among the larger holdings, was the 9.9% increase in Drax's full year 2021 dividend, the 5.9% growth at RWE, plus 10.0% growth for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

We expect strong results for the UK renewable energy investment companies in 2022, which should help drive their dividends higher. For instance, Greencoat UK Wind has recently announced a 7.5% increase in its quarterly payment.

The portfolio aims to achieve a balanced return including a high income together with capital growth over the long-term. In this regard, almost 30% of the portfolio is invested in companies with dividend yields below 2.5%, i.e. they are held primarily for capital appreciation.

Currency

Given the gearing within PMGR's capital structure, with an international currency exposed portfolio, part funded by sterling denominated ZDP shares, currency movements are magnified within the NAV. Therefore, we have adopted a policy of cautious currency hedging, ensuring that ZDP liability is covered by sterling assets, including currency hedging contracts.

Hedging was focussed on the Euro exposure in the period, and sterling fell by 2.3% against the Euro, resulting in hedging losses of £0.3m. With the inflationary environment meaning that the ECB is forced to end its QE programme, we are concerned that the yield spreads between higher credit Euro countries, and those of more indebted Southern European countries will widen, possibly precipitating another Euro crisis. Therefore, we expect to maintain hedges against the Euro covering the majority of Euro exposure until the economic situation is clearer.

The US dollar and Canadian dollars, which gained 10.0% and 8.4% against sterling over the first half of the year, were unhedged so the currency gains were captured in full.

Portfolio activity

Investment activity levels were relatively modest, with purchases of £7.7m and sales of £7.6m. This is a reduction of investment activity levels compared to 2021, reflecting the settled nature of the portfolio.

Outlook

2022 has so far illustrated the many benefits of renewable energy. These include firstly, security of supply versus imported fossil fuels (often imported from unstable regimes). Secondly, renewables have steady and low costs that are not subject to the volatility of international commodity markets. Thirdly, with many governments looking to extend the lives of coal-fired power stations, and the costs of carbon emissions increasing, low carbon energy sources are needed more than ever. As such, we remain optimistic for the sector's prospects.

James Smith

Premier Fund Managers Limited

3 August 2022

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

at 30 June 2022

Company Activity Country Value

£000 % of total investments Ranking

June

2022 Ranking

December

2021 Greencoat UK Wind Yieldcos & funds United Kingdom 3,147 6.1 1 6 Drax Group Biomass generation and production United Kingdom 3,022 5.9 2 3 NextEnergy Solar Fund Yieldcos & funds United Kingdom 2,987 5.8 3 7 China Everbright Environment Waste to energy China 2,926 5.7 4 2 China Suntien Green Energy Renewable energy developers China 2,854 5.5 5 1 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Yieldcos & funds Global 2,521 4.9 6 10 Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Energy storage United Kingdom 2,384 4.6 7 12 Grenergy Renovables Renewable energy developers Global 2,182 4.2 8 16 RWE Renewable energy developers Europe (ex. UK) 2,114 4.1 9 4 China Longyuan Power Renewable energy developers China 1,909 3.7 10 11 Clearway Energy 'A' Yieldcos & funds North America 1,840 3.6 11 13 Foresight Solar Fund Yieldcos & funds United Kingdom 1,810 3.5 12 18 Iberdrola Renewable focused utilities Global 1,704 3.3 13 19 Algonquin Power and Utilities Renewable focused utilities North America 1,656 3.2 14 9 SSE Renewable focused utilities United Kingdom 1,454 2.8 15 15 Northland Power Income Fund Renewable energy developers Global 1,221 2.4 16 20 Octopus Renewable Infrastructure Yieldcos & funds United Kingdom 1,188 2.3 17 - National Grid Electricity networks Global 1,157 2.2 18 5 TransAlta Renewables Yieldcos & funds North America 1,131 2.2 19 17 Harmony Energy Income Trust Energy storage United Kingdom 1,115 2.2 20 21 Corporation Acciona Energias Renovables Renewable energy developers Europe (ex. UK) 1,107 2.1 21 - MPC Energy Solutions Renewable energy developers Latin America 795 1.5 22 23 Acciona Renewable energy developers Europe (ex. UK) 755 1.5 23 14 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Energy storage United Kingdom 721 1.4 24 24 New Energy Solar Yieldcos & funds North America 674 1.3 25 22 Greencoat Renewable Yieldcos & funds Europe (ex. UK) 604 1.2 26 27 Bonheur Renewable energy developers Europe (ex. UK) 590 1.1 27 41 7C Solarparken Renewable energy developers Europe (ex. UK) 518 1.0 28 30 Omega Geracao Renewable energy developers Latin America 472 0.9 29 32 KS Global Carbon Strategy Carbon markets Global 446 0.9 30 36 China Everbright Greentech Biomass generation and production China 432 0.8 31 28 Eneti Renewable technology and service Global 418 0.8 32 29 Fusion Fuel Green (incl. warrants) Renewable technology and service Europe (ex. UK) 413 0.8 33 33 Atrato Onsite Energy Renewable energy developers United Kingdom 387 0.8 34 39 Enefit Green Renewable energy developers Europe (ex. UK) 339 0.7 35 35 Slitevind Renewable energy developers Europe (ex. UK) 338 0.7 36 - NextEra Energy Partners Yieldcos & funds North America 306 0.6 37 - Boralex Renewable energy developers Global 273 0.5 38 - Seaway 7 Renewable technology and service Global 247 0.5 39 31 Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Renewable energy developers Europe (ex. UK) 244 0.5 40 38 Pacifico Renewables Yieldcos & funds Europe (ex. UK) 181 0.4 41 42 Ocean Sun Renewable technology and service Global 179 0.4 42 37 Innergex Renewable Renewable energy developers North America 166 0.3 43 44 GreenVolt Renewable energy developers Europe (ex. UK) 130 0.3 44 - US Solar Fund Yieldcos & funds North America 126 0.2 45 - Cloudberry Clean Energy Renewable energy developers Europe (ex. UK) 121 0.2 46 - Scatec Renewable energy developers Global 119 0.2 47 40 51,423 99.8 PMGR Securities 2025 PLC ZDP subsidiary United Kingdom 50 0.1 PGIT Securities 2020 PLC(in liquidation) ZDP subsidiary United Kingdom 50 0.1 Total investments 51,523 100.0

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC is required to make the following disclosures in its Half Year Report:

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Board believes that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company continue to fall into the following categories:

• Structure of the Company and gearing • Repayment of ZDP Shares • Dividend levels • Currency risk • Liquidity risk • Market price risk • Discount volatility • Operational risk • Accounting, legal and regulatory risk • Political intervention • Industry regulation • Geopolitical risk • Climate risk • Covid-19 risks

Information on each of these, save for Repayment of ZDP Shares, is given in the Strategic Report in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021. Attention is further drawn to the new 2025 ZDP Shares' liability falling due on 28 November 2025, the repayment of which stands in preference to the entitlements of Ordinary Shares. A fall in value of the Company's portfolio around that time could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Ordinary Shares.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Directors are recognised as a related party under the Listing Rules and during the six months to 30 June 2022 fees paid to Directors of the Company totalled £37,700 (six months ended 30 June 2021: £34,000 and year to 31 December 2021: £69,000).

GOING CONCERN

The Directors believe that, having considered the Company's investment objectives (shown on page 1), risk management policies and procedures, nature of portfolio and income and expense projections, the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate financial structure and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for a period of at least 12 months from the date these financial statements were approved. For these reasons, they consider that the use of the going concern basis is appropriate. The risks that the Directors considered most likely to adversely affect the Company's available resources over this period were a significant fall in the valuation or a reduction in the liquidity of the Company's investment portfolio.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half Year Report, in accordance with applicable law and regulations. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

• The condensed set of Financial Statements within the Half Year Report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and applicable law; and • The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months of the year) and 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein) of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Gillian Nott OBE

Chairman

3 August 2022

