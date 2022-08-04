- (PLX AI) - SUSS Microtec Q2 order backlog EUR 257 million.
- • Q2 revenue EUR 61.5 million, down 6.6% from the previous year
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 3 million
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 270-300 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 8.5-10.5%
- • CEO says experiencing a robust and sustained order growth, as we not only participate in the market growth in the various industry sectors and regions, but we have also been able to gain market share by winning a number of new customers
SUESS MICROTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de