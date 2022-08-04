- (PLX AI) - Outokumpu Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 483 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 547 million vs. estimate EUR 451 million
- • Q2 sales EUR 2,951 million vs. estimate EUR 3,045 million
- • Q2 EBITDA EUR 547 million
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 483 million
- • Q2 net income EUR 385 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.85
- • Says higher ferrochrome sales price impacted positively profitability
- • Says variable costs were at a significantly higher level compared to the previous year due to increased cost inflation in energy and consumable prices
