VT Markets wins Best Affiliate Programme at iFX EXPO International and Best Mobile App Europe 2022 (Forex Division) Best Affiliate Programme, Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 4 August 2022 - VT Markets, the international multi-asset broker, is proud to announce that it has clinched the "Best Affiliate Program" at the prestigious Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022, hosted by iFX EXPO International. This globally respected award recognises VT Markets' large and trusted affiliate network across the world. VT Markets' impeccable industry-leading Affiliate Partnership programme consistently delivers innovative trading product and service offerings, attractive and transparent commissions, advanced marketing and institutional solutions designed to ensure the success of its affiliates. Yiangos Georgiou, Director of Business Development, comments: "Fostering successful affiliate partnerships has always been one of our top priorities as we understand the importance of our international affiliates in expanding our markets globally. We are committed to developing and nurturing these partnerships to help our affiliates achieve sustainable growth as an essential part of our global expansion journey." Best Mobile App Europe 2022 (Forex Division) VT Markets won the "Best Mobile App Europe 2022 (Forex Division)" award with its recently relaunched trading app. It is recognised for creating a secure and integrated trading app that stays true to the brand promise of "Trading can be easy". It provides clients with real-time price alerts, performance analytics and smart signals newsletter. It gives in-depth product information with corresponding market analysis and economic news. The enhanced user interface offers excellent accessibility and over 80 payment methods. An exciting new feature is "Big Movers" which alerts clients on major market shifts and trading opportunities in the previous 24 hours. The "Learn" feature provides valuable educational trading content. Timothy Lee, Integrated App Marketing Manager comments: "VT Markets has made tremendous investments to bring significant improvements to our mobile offerings and trading platform and this is reflected in the positive feedback from our global clients since our app relaunch. We will continue to invest in innovative features to provide the most optimal trading experience for all our clients." The VT Markets trading app is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Other Awards VT Markets have received numerous awards that recognises it as the innovative market leader in the industry: Best Forex Broker Europe 2022, International Business Magazine

Best Partnership Programme Global 2022, Global Business Review Magazine

Best Customer Support UK 2022, World Business Outlook Awards Media Contact: Joey.tan@vtmarkets.com

